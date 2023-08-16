ROLL OF HONOR: HONOR UK's Back to School Deals bring first class discounts to the latest HONOR tech

HONOR UK brings the best deals on HONOR devices to customers ahead of the start of term across smartphones, tablets, laptops and more!

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From today, Global technology brand HONOR is running a series of Back-to-School promotions to ensure students have the best and latest HONOR tech at great prices. HiHonor, HONOR's own website, as well as Argos, Amazon, Currys and Very will have a series of deals across the HONOR ecosystem of smartphones, tablets and laptops, so there's something for every student before the start of term.

New term, new phone? The latest HONOR smartphone deals

HONOR's premium flagship, HONOR Magic5 Pro, with Triple 50MP cameras, Quad-Curved Floating Screen and 5100 mAh battery will be available for just £799 in our retailer partners, with a bonus 10% off when you spend over £250 on HiHonor.

The recently launched HONOR 90 with 200MP Ultra-clear camera and stunning Quad-Curved display has amazing discounts across both storage variants, 8+256GB and 12+512GB respectively. The 8+256GB variant is available to purchase for £399, and exclusively on HiHonor the 12+512GB variant is £499.99, with exclusive vouchers on HiHonor bringing the 12+512GB variant to £399.99 if you subscribe here plus the 10% off.

However, if you're looking for something even more budget-friendly, the HONOR 90 Lite with 100MP ultra-clear rear camera and 256GB large storage has £50 off, making it £199.99.

If that's still not enough bang for your buck, the entry-mid level HONOR X Series has a bunch of promotions on its best smartphones, including:

HONOR X8a for £179.99

for £179.99 HONOR X7a for £139.99

for £139.99 HONOR X6a for £119.99

Bigger Screen, Bigger Impact: HONOR Tablet deals

HONOR's expanding tablet portfolio is not forgotten in the Back-to-School promotions. The HONOR Pad X9, HONOR's mid-range 11.5" screen, 6 speaker tablet launched in July is available for just £159.99. If you're looking for something more affordable however, the robust Pad X8 can be secured for just £119.99 - perfect for surfing the web or keeping on top of your studies. The established HONOR Pad 8 is also available for £189.99, providing a 12" 2K screen and 8 speakers for those students who want the best of the best.

Where keyboard is king: HONOR Laptop deals

Every student needs a reliable laptop for everything from essay drafting to lecture notes, and HONOR have just the right product. The MagicBook 15 comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5000 Processor, perfect for switching between tabs and programmes, Eye Comfort Mode for those late-night library sessions, and weighing at 1.54kg is light enough to carry all over campus. The MagicBook 15 comes in at £399.99 when you use the code AAUGMB15 for £50 off the already discounted price of £449.99.

Wearables and Accessories

HONOR has a range of wearables and headphones in the Back-to-School sale, including the Earbuds 3 Pro which support a noise cancellation depth of 46 dB for £129.99 and the latest HONOR audio launch, Earbuds X5 for just £34.99.

The robust fitness tracker, HONOR Band 7, with large AMOLED screen, 96 workout modes and 2-weeks battery life is on offer for £44.99, the perfect companion for healthy study breaks and sleep tracking.

For more information on the latest HONOR tech and discounts, please visit www.hihonor.com/uk

