Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Half-yearly Results to 30 June 2023

August 16

Global Opportunities Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Half-Yearly Results for the six months to 30 June 2023 (unaudited)

Financial Highlights

SHARE PRICE TOTAL RETURN* 2.2% NET ASSET VALUE TOTAL RETURN* (0.2)% SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS £103.9m DISCOUNT TO NET ASSET VALUE* (11.1)%

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 % Change Net Assets/Shareholders' Funds (£) 103,880,000 106,144,000 (2.1) Shares in issue 29,222,180 29,222,180 - Net Asset Value per share - cum inc. (pence)* 355.5 363.2 (2.1) Share Price (pence) 316.0 314.0 0.6 Share Price Discount to Net Asset Value (%)* (11.1) (13.5) -

* Alternative Performance Measure.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present the Company's interim report for the six months to 30 June 2023.

Investment Performance

The first half of the year saw markets rebound somewhat with global equities rising over 9% in sterling terms. The US technology sector was particularly buoyant as softening headline inflation buoyed investor confidence. Emerging markets were mixed with Asia not performing particularly well over the period in contrast to Latin America where a number of markets produced very strong returns. The rise in sterling masked some of the global bond market recovery such that whilst gilts advanced slightly, overseas bonds generally produced negative returns to the sterling investor. Cash returns benefited from the sequential increases in rates by central banks across the world.

For the six months ended 30 June 2023, the Company's Net Asset Value ("NAV") Total Return decreased by 0.2% as equity markets rebounded. On a positive note, the Share Price Total Return increased by 2.2% reflecting a slight narrowing of the discount to NAV.

As at 30 June 2023 the Company had Net Assets of £103.9m (31 December 2022: £106.1m), the NAV per ordinary share ("share") was 355.5p (31 December 2022: 363.2p) and the middle market price per share on the London Stock Exchange was 316.0p (31 December 2022: 314.0p), representing a discount of 11.1% to NAV.

Update on Management Arrangements

Shareholders may have noted that with effect from 30 May 2023, the Company terminated its Investment Management Agreement (the "IMA") with Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited ("Franklin Templeton"). Following the termination of the IMA with Franklin Templeton, Goodhart Partners LLP ("Goodhart") was appointed to provide investment sub-advisory services to the Company assisting Dr Nairn in managing the global listed equities mandate. The Board looks forward to working with, and further strengthening its relationship with Goodhart.

2023 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company was held on 26 April 2023. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all those shareholders who attended the meeting in person or voted by way of proxy. I was pleased to note that all resolutions were formally passed by the requisite majority.

Board succession

David Ross retired as a Non-Executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM and Katie Folwell-Davies was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. I would like to formally welcome Katie to the Board. As previously noted in the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, following her appointment, Katie has taken on the role of Chair of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee from David.

Portfolio Information

Shareholders can keep up to date on the performance of the portfolio through the Company's website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com.

If you have not yet done so, you can subscribe to receive the monthly factsheet and other interesting research articles by our Executive Director, Dr Nairn by visiting the Company's website.

Keep in touch

As always, the Board welcomes communication from shareholders and I can be contacted directly through the Company Secretary at cosec@junipartners.com.

Outlook

Much of the return in market confidence stemmed from the decline in headline inflation, allied with the view that tightened monetary policy would be able to engineer an outcome which would see inflation return to target levels whilst avoiding a meaningful recession. Equity markets are more than priced for this outcome. It would be extremely unusual for economic policy to achieve such an outcome, not least because of the historically unprecedented levels of debt which exist in all the developed nations. For this reason, the portfolio remains defensively positioned.

Cahal Dowds

Chairman

15 August 2023

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR'S REPORT

The first half of 2023 demonstrated the resilience of investor sentiment as markets rallied strongly following the declines of 2022. If we look back at 2022, market concerns principally stemmed from the gradual increase of interest rates to more normal levels in the light of soaring inflation. Part of the inflationary impulse was demand led, stemming from the release of post Covid consumer expenditure. This, combined with supply constraints and logistical issues, and Ukraine-induced energy price rises, exacerbated the headline inflation rate rise. Since the rise in energy prices was not going to repeat arithmetically, headline inflation had to fall. This decline likely gave rise to the resilience in asset markets and was accompanied by continued growth in employment and consumption. Investors could therefore look forward to a time of falling headline inflation and interest rate peaks.

However, this narrative ignores the lagged effects of the interest rate rises that have already happened even if there were to be no further increases. It also ignores the debt overhang which looms for most developed economies. When these are taken into account, combined with the stubborn nature of core inflation, the outlook does not look so benign. Even if we are approaching peak interest rates, which is far from certain, it is likely that the concerns over inflation will be replaced by concerns over economic growth and hence corporate profitability. Unfortunately, equity valuations appear to be discounting the rosiest possible outlook rather than one with potential economic storm clouds. For this reason, the Company retained broadly the same defensive portfolio structure. This structure is one constructed to try and minimise downside risk whilst retaining some upside, but being ready to switch when opportunities arise.

I remain confident that the portfolio is following the correct approach and see investor sentiment turning as the effects of rising interest rates and the debt overhang works its way through the global economy and the post Covid expenditure boom peters out.

Dr Sandy Nairn

Executive Director

15 August 2023

PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENTS

as at 30 June 2023

Company Sector Country Valuation £'000 % of Net assets Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF1 Financials Luxembourg 13,875 13.4 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp2 Financials Luxembourg 7,942 7.7 TotalEnergies Energy France 3,204 3.1 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3,155 3.0 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2,689 2.6 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2,588 2.5 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2,587 2.5 Orange Communication Services France 2,448 2.4 ENI Energy Italy 2,431 2.3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2,410 2.3 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 2,313 2.2 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2,141 2.1 Sanofi Health Care France 2,014 1.9 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1,956 1.9 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 1,879 1.8 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1,862 1.8 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 1,849 1.8 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1,797 1.7 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1,757 1.7 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1,661 1.6 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1,601 1.5 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1,356 1.3 Total investments 65,515 63.1 Cash and other net current assets 38,365 36.9 Net assets 103,880 100.0

1 Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

2 Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS

as at 30 June 2023 (% net assets)

Sector Distribution Geographical Distribution Sector % Region / country % Financials: Long-Short Fund 13.4 Europe ex UK 15.6 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.7 Europe: Long-Short Fund 13.4 Financials: Direct Equities 4.3 Total Europe 29.0 Total Financials 25.4 North America: Private Equity Fund 7.7 Industrials 7.9 North America: Direct Equities 5.3 Consumer Staples 6.6 Total North America 13.0 Health Care 5.7 Japan 10.1 Energy 5.4 United Kingdom 8.4 Information Technology 4.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.6 Communication Services 3.7 Cash and other net assets* 36.9 Consumer Discretionary 2.5 Real Estate 1.6 Cash and other net assets* 36.9

The figures detailed in the sector distribution represent the Company's exposure to those sectors.

The figures detailed in the geographical distribution represent the Company's exposure to these countries or regional areas through its investments and cash.

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

*The geographical distribution of cash and other net assets as at 30 June 2023 is based on currencies held in the following regions/countries:

North America 25.5% Japan 8.2% Europe ex UK 2.7% United Kingdom 0.5% 36.9%

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The important events that have occurred during the period under review and the key factors influencing the Financial Statements are set out in the Chairman's Statement and Executive Director's Report. The principal factors that could impact the remaining six months of the financial year are also detailed in the Chairman's Statement and Executive Director's Report.

Principle Risks and Uncertainties

The Board has considered the principal and emerging risks facing the Company. The Board has concluded that there are no significant additional risks facing the Company other than those detailed below and in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The Board considers that the following risks remain the principal risks associated with investing in the Company: investment and strategy risk, key person risk, discount volatility risk, price risk, foreign currency risk, liquidity risk, operational risk and regulatory risk. Other risks associated with investing in the Company include, but are not limited to, credit risk, interest rate risk and gearing risk. These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail under the heading "Principal risks and uncertainties" within the Strategic Report in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The emerging risks facing the Company have largely remained unchanged since those detailed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022, namely geopolitical tension, inflation, and economic recession. During the period under review, the Board monitored emerging risks associated with the banking sector following the collapse of Credit Suisse, First Republic Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, and Signature Bank. The Company's investment portfolio had no direct exposure to any of the aforementioned banks.

The risks identified by the Board as detailed above are not exhaustive and various other risks may apply to an investment in the Company. Potential investors may wish to obtain independent financial advice as to the suitability of investing in the Company.

Going concern

The Half-Yearly Report has been prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors consider that this is the appropriate basis as they have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence and meet its financial commitments as they fall due for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of the unaudited financial statements.

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

The condensed set of Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard ("FRS") 104: "Interim Financial Reporting", gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and

This Half-Yearly Report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(a) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year, and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.

This Half-Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

This Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:

Cahal Dowds

Chairman

15 August 2023

INCOME STATEMENT

for the six months to 30 June 2023 (unaudited)

Six months to 30 June 2023 Six months to 30 June 2022 Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss - 564 564 - 6,725 6,725 Unrealised foreign exchange (losses)/gains on current assets - (2,278) (2,278) - 1,539 1,539 Realised foreign exchange (losses)/gains on current assets - (7) (7) - 384 384 Income 1,539 - 1,539 1,454 - 1,454 Management fee (25) (58) (83) (73) (171) (244) Other expenses (348) - (348) (268) - (268) Net return before finance costs and taxation 1,166 (1,779) (613) 1,113 8,477 9,590 Finance costs Interest payable and related charges (8) - (8) (12) - (12) Net return before taxation 1,158 (1,779) (621) 1,101 8,477 9,578 Taxation - overseas withholding tax (182) - (182) (141) - (141) Net return after taxation 976 (1,779) (803) 960 8,477 9,437 Return per share 3.3p (6.1)p (2.8)p 3.0p 26.9p 29.9p

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company.

The revenue and capital columns are prepared in accordance with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

A separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has not been prepared as all gains and losses are included in the Income Statement.

BALANCE SHEET

as at 30 June 2023

30 June 2023 (unaudited) £'000 31 December 2022 (audited) £'000 Fixed asset investments Investments at fair value through profit or loss 65,515 69,283 Current assets Debtors 438 412 Cash at bank and short-term deposits 38,031 36,629 38,469 37,041 Current liabilities Creditors (104) (180) (104) (180) Net current assets 38,365 36,861 Net assets 103,880 106,144 Capital and reserves Called-up share capital 645 645 Share premium 1,597 1,597 Capital redemption reserve 14 14 Special reserve 9,760 9,760 Capital reserve 88,319 90,098 Revenue reserve 3,545 4,030 Total shareholders' funds 103,880 106,144 Net asset value per share 355.5p 363.2p

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the six months to 30 June 2023 (unaudited)

Six months to 30 June 2023 Share capital £'000 Share premium £'000 Capital redemption reserve £'000 Special reserve £'000 Capital reserve £'000 Revenue reserve £'000 Total £'000 At 31 December 2022 645 1,597 14 9,760 90,098 4,030 106,144 Net return after taxation - - - - (1,779) 976 (803) Dividends paid - - - - - (1,461) (1,461) At 30 June 2023 645 1,597 14 9,760 88,319 3,545 103,880

Six months to 30 June 2022 Share capital £'000 Share premium £'000 Capital redemption reserve £'000 Special reserve £'000 Capital reserve £'000 Revenue reserve £'000 Total £'000 At 31 December 2021 645 1,597 14 32,961 77,026 3,880 116,123 Net return after taxation - - - - 8,477 960 9,437 Dividends paid - - - - - (1,461) (1,461) Share purchases for treasury - - - (23,201) - - (23,201) At 30 June 2022 645 1,597 14 9,760 85,503 3,379 100,898

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the six months to 30 June 2023

Accounting policies

Basis of accounting

The Company applies Financial Reporting Standard ("FRS") 102: "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland" and the Statement of Recommended Practice as issued by the AIC. The Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the six months to 30 June 2023 in accordance with FRS 104: "Interim Financial Reporting". The Company has elected to remove the Cash Flow Statement from the Half-Yearly Report, as permitted by FRS 102 section 7.1A.

The accounting policies are set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and remain unchanged. 70% of management fees and finance costs relating to borrowings are charged to capital, with 30% of these costs charged to revenue, as detailed in the Income Statement.

Going concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and on the basis that approval as an investment trust company will continue to be met.

The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least 12 months from the date when these financial statements were approved.

The Directors have noted that the Company, holding a portfolio consisting principally of liquid listed investments and cash balances, is able to meet the obligations of the Company as they fall due, any future funding requirements and finance future additional investments. The Company is a closed end fund, where assets are not required to be liquidated to meet day-to-day redemptions.

The Directors have reviewed stress tests assessing the impact of changes and scenario analysis to assist them in determination of going concern. In making this assessment, the Directors have considered plausible downside scenarios that have been financially modelled. These tests apply to any set of circumstances in which asset value and income are significantly impaired. The conclusion was that in a plausible downside scenario, the Company could continue to meet its liabilities. Whilst the economic future is uncertain, and the Directors believe that it is possible the Company could experience further reductions in income and/or market value, the opinion of the Directors is that this should not be to a level which would threaten the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Company and its key service providers have put in place contingency plans to minimise disruption. Furthermore, the Directors are not aware of any material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, having taken into account the liquidity of the Company's investment portfolio and the Company's financial position in respect of its cash flows, borrowing facilities and investment commitments. Therefore, the financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis.

Comparative information

The financial information for the six months to 30 June 2023 and for the six months to 30 June 2022 have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on such reviews. The financial information contained in this report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in the Companies Act 2006.

The latest published audited financial statements which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies are the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022; the report of the independent Auditor thereon was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006. Information shown for the year ended 31 December 2022 is extracted from that Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business. The Company primarily invests in listed companies.

Income

Six months to 30 June 2023 £'000 Six months to 30 June 2022 £'000 Revenue Income from investments UK dividend income 257 235 Overseas dividend income 848 1,176 1,105 1,411 Total income comprises Dividend income 1,105 1,411 Rebate income 30 30 Bank interest 404 13 1,539 1,454

Dividends

Six months to 30 June 2023 £'000 Six months to 30 June 2022 £'000 2022 final dividend of 5.0p per ordinary share paid in May 2023 1,461 - 2021 final dividend of 5.0p per ordinary share paid in May 2022 - 1,461 1,461 1,461

Return per share

Six months to 30 June 2023 Six months to 30 June 2022 Net return £'000 Per share pence Net return £'000 Per share pence Revenue return after taxation 976 3.3 960 3.0 Capital return after taxation (1,779) (6.1) 8,477 26.9 Total return (803) (2.8) 9,437 29.9

The returns per share for the six months to 30 June 2023 are based on 29,222,180 shares (six months to 30 June 2022: 31,563,185 shares), being the weighted average number of shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation during the period.

Investments

Six months to 30 June 2023 £'000 Year to 31 December 2022 £'000 Opening book cost 60,663 84,582 Changes in fair value of investments 8,620 (660) Opening fair value 69,283 83,922 Movements in the period: Purchases at cost 51 21,645 Sales - proceeds (4,383) (46,442) Sales - realised gains on sales 394 878 Changes in fair value of investments 170 9,280 Closing fair value 65,515 69,283 Closing book cost 56,725 60,663 Changes in fair value of investments 8,790 8,620 Closing fair value 65,515 69,283

The fair value hierarchy for investments held at fair value at the period end is as follows:

30 June 2023 £'000 31 December 2022 £'000 Level 1 43,698 47,277 Level 2 13,875 14,298 Level 3 7,942 7,708 65,515 69,283

Cash at bank and short-term deposits

30 June 2023 £'000 31 December 2022 £'000 US dollar 26,553 13,036 Japanese yen 8,448 9,766 Swiss franc 2,299 3,802 Sterling 597 10,013 Euro 123 - South Korean won 11 12 38,031 36,629

Net asset value per share and share capital

The NAV is based on net assets at 30 June 2023 of £103,880,000 (31 December 2022: £106,144,000) and on 29,222,180 shares (31 December 2022: 29,222,180 shares), being the number of shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation at the period end.

During the six months to 30 June 2023, no shares were repurchased or issued from Treasury by the Company.

As at 30 June 2023 there were 64,509,642 shares in issue of which 35,287,462 shares were held in treasury, resulting in there being 29,222,180 shares in circulation.

Related party transactions

Dr Sandy Nairn was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 27 April 2022. He is also lead portfolio manager and holds a substantial interest in the shares of the Company.

The Company has invested in Volunteer Park Capital Fund ("VPC"). The Alternative Investment Fund Manager of VPC is Goodhart Partners LLP ("Goodhart"). Goodhart Partners S.a.r.l. is the general partner of VPC which is 100% owned by Goodhart. Dr Nairn is the sole controller of a company which holds a significant shareholding (25.83%) in Goodhart and will be a beneficiary of the management fees and carried interest payable to Goodhart related companies.

Goodhart was also appointed to provide investment sub-advisory services to the Company with effect from 31 May 2023.

Post balance sheet events

There were no events subsequent to the half-year end and up to 15 August 2023, the date of this report.

Availability of Half-Yearly Report

The Half-Yearly Report will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com where up to date information on the Company, including daily NAV and share prices, factsheets and portfolio information can also be found.

A copy of the Half-Yearly Report will shortly be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

e-mail: cosec@junipartners.com

15 August 2023

[END]