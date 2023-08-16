ChainUp Obtains SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

ChainUp demonstrates its commitment toward data security and privacy protection

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, global blockchain technology solution provider, has announced its successful completion of the System and Organization Controls 2, audit and is now SOC 2 Type 1 certified. As a key industry standard for compliance, SOC 2 examines the security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy of customer data across solutions. Conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP, the audit included an evaluation of ChainUp's internal controls related to Information Technology, based around the Trust Principles of Security, Availability, Integrity of processing, Confidentiality and Privacy in accordance with the criteria set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

As ChainUp provides a complete suite of blockchain technology solutions, covering both infrastructure development and ecosystem support for businesses, it was built on a set of comprehensive security measures and processes to ensure system security, user information confidentiality, and privacy. The SOC 2 Type 1 certification reflects ChainUp's commitment to technical and operational best practices in protecting the business, customer data and users' digital assets. Presently, ChainUp is pursuing the completion of SOC 2 Type 2 audit to further demonstrate their commitment in protecting data and establishing total trust with businesses and users.

Sailor Zhong, Founder and CEO of ChainUp, said:"ChainUp has been committed to providing efficient, secure and reliable blockchain technology services to businesses and users worldwide. The completion of SOC2 Type 1 certification is an important milestone for us in validating the quality and security of our services. As a customer-first company, we anticipate the level of compliance businesses and institutional investors would expect and ChainUp remains dedicated to ensuring the utmost security and privacy protection for all business, customer and user information."

About ChainUp

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp is a global leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. We provide a complete suite of secure and compliant blockchain solutions including digital asset exchange, NFT trading, wallet, liquidity, Web3 infrastructure, merkle tree proof-of-reserves, digital asset custody, and more. ChainUp currently serves more than 1,000 customers across 30 countries, reaching more than 60 million end-users.

