Mittwoch, 16.08.2023
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
Dow Jones News
16.08.2023 | 08:31
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.098     GBP0.940 
                                    GBP0.932 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.084 
 
                                    GBP0.935388 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092627

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,382,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1750       1.084         XDUB      08:53:58      00066625925TRLO0 
651       1.084         XDUB      08:53:58      00066625926TRLO0 
279       1.084         XDUB      08:53:58      00066625927TRLO0 
358       1.088         XDUB      13:42:24      00066634585TRLO0 
215       1.088         XDUB      13:42:24      00066634586TRLO0 
84        1.088         XDUB      14:00:50      00066634966TRLO0 
2977       1.088         XDUB      14:00:51      00066634967TRLO0 
1564       1.090         XDUB      14:35:10      00066636209TRLO0 
248       1.090         XDUB      14:35:10      00066636210TRLO0 
496       1.092         XDUB      14:45:02      00066636686TRLO0 
616       1.092         XDUB      14:45:02      00066636687TRLO0 
627       1.092         XDUB      14:45:02      00066636688TRLO0 
85        1.094         XDUB      14:55:12      00066637171TRLO0 
1936       1.096         XDUB      15:01:52      00066637452TRLO0 
1047       1.096         XDUB      15:01:52      00066637453TRLO0 
2455       1.096         XDUB      15:01:52      00066637454TRLO0 
2653       1.096         XDUB      15:01:52      00066637455TRLO0 
399       1.094         XDUB      15:01:53      00066637456TRLO0 
2086       1.094         XDUB      15:01:53      00066637461TRLO0 
262       1.094         XDUB      15:11:53      00066638147TRLO0 
2500       1.094         XDUB      15:11:53      00066638146TRLO0 
2488       1.088         XDUB      15:19:40      00066638681TRLO0 
3352       1.098         XDUB      16:17:59      00066641535TRLO0 
872       1.098         XDUB      16:17:59      00066641536TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2673       93.20         XLON      08:53:58      00066625924TRLO0 
1739       93.50         XLON      14:22:20      00066635481TRLO0 
2556       93.50         XLON      15:19:40      00066638674TRLO0 
1384       93.50         XLON      15:19:40      00066638675TRLO0 
839       93.50         XLON      15:19:40      00066638676TRLO0 
853       93.50         XLON      15:19:40      00066638677TRLO0 
198       93.50         XLON      15:19:40      00066638678TRLO0 
66        93.50         XLON      15:19:40      00066638679TRLO0 
1761       93.50         XLON      15:19:40      00066638680TRLO0 
2688       93.50         XLON      15:48:28      00066640054TRLO0 
3479       93.70         XLON      16:12:28      00066641274TRLO0 
1764       94.00         XLON      16:17:59      00066641534TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  264801 
EQS News ID:  1704265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1704265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
