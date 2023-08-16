DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 15 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.098 GBP0.940 GBP0.932 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.084 GBP0.935388 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092627

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,382,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1750 1.084 XDUB 08:53:58 00066625925TRLO0 651 1.084 XDUB 08:53:58 00066625926TRLO0 279 1.084 XDUB 08:53:58 00066625927TRLO0 358 1.088 XDUB 13:42:24 00066634585TRLO0 215 1.088 XDUB 13:42:24 00066634586TRLO0 84 1.088 XDUB 14:00:50 00066634966TRLO0 2977 1.088 XDUB 14:00:51 00066634967TRLO0 1564 1.090 XDUB 14:35:10 00066636209TRLO0 248 1.090 XDUB 14:35:10 00066636210TRLO0 496 1.092 XDUB 14:45:02 00066636686TRLO0 616 1.092 XDUB 14:45:02 00066636687TRLO0 627 1.092 XDUB 14:45:02 00066636688TRLO0 85 1.094 XDUB 14:55:12 00066637171TRLO0 1936 1.096 XDUB 15:01:52 00066637452TRLO0 1047 1.096 XDUB 15:01:52 00066637453TRLO0 2455 1.096 XDUB 15:01:52 00066637454TRLO0 2653 1.096 XDUB 15:01:52 00066637455TRLO0 399 1.094 XDUB 15:01:53 00066637456TRLO0 2086 1.094 XDUB 15:01:53 00066637461TRLO0 262 1.094 XDUB 15:11:53 00066638147TRLO0 2500 1.094 XDUB 15:11:53 00066638146TRLO0 2488 1.088 XDUB 15:19:40 00066638681TRLO0 3352 1.098 XDUB 16:17:59 00066641535TRLO0 872 1.098 XDUB 16:17:59 00066641536TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2673 93.20 XLON 08:53:58 00066625924TRLO0 1739 93.50 XLON 14:22:20 00066635481TRLO0 2556 93.50 XLON 15:19:40 00066638674TRLO0 1384 93.50 XLON 15:19:40 00066638675TRLO0 839 93.50 XLON 15:19:40 00066638676TRLO0 853 93.50 XLON 15:19:40 00066638677TRLO0 198 93.50 XLON 15:19:40 00066638678TRLO0 66 93.50 XLON 15:19:40 00066638679TRLO0 1761 93.50 XLON 15:19:40 00066638680TRLO0 2688 93.50 XLON 15:48:28 00066640054TRLO0 3479 93.70 XLON 16:12:28 00066641274TRLO0 1764 94.00 XLON 16:17:59 00066641534TRLO0

