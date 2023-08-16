Gaming Innovation Group reports Q2 2023

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q2 2023 revenues* of €31.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of €14.0 million.

"The second quarter of 2023 has proven another step forward for GiG with the business reaching another all-time high in revenues. We now look into the second half of the year with total focus on ensuring strong growth mechanics, continued operational improvement and long-term scalability for GiG," says Richard Brown, CEO of GiG.

Financial Highlights

Gaming Innovation Group achieved all-time high revenues* in Q2 2023 amounting to €31.1m (22.1), an increase of 40% YoY, whereof 22% organic

Adjusted EBITDA was €14.0m (8.3), up 68%, adjusted EBITDA margin* increased to 45.0% (37.5%) an all-time high and strong progress towards financial target goal of 50%

EBIT was €6.6m (2.4), an increase of 173% YoY, with an EBIT margin* of 21.1% (10.8%)

Revenues in GiG Media at all-time high of €21.7m (14.8), an increase of 47% (20% organic), with an adjusted EBITDA of €10.3 (7.0)

Revenues* for Platform & Sportsbook were €9.3m (7.3), an increase of 27%, all organic, with adjusted EBITDA of €3.7m (1.3), adjusted EBITDA margin* increased to 39.7% (17.2%)

Profit before tax was €6.6m (2.2), an increase of 197% YoY

EPS was €0.05 (0.01)

Positive cash flow from operations of €9.1m (9.5))

Operational Highlights

FTDs for GiG Media ended at 109,400 (79,400), up 38% YoY

Ask Gamblers continued positive momentum with revenues in July up 45% from run rate at take over

Signed final agreement with Palasino, powering the online entry of Trans World Hotels & Entertainment retail business through Palasino.com

Platform & Sportsbook awarded licenses in Pennsylvania and Maryland, US and the new gambling software provider license in Sweden

Successful launch and completion of migration of all GiG legacy Sportsbook clients to Sportnco solution

Launched two new brands and signed three new agreements for Platform & Sportsbook in the quarter

Awarded Full-service Platform Provider and Multi-channel Supplier of the year at the 2023 EGR B2B award

Events after Q2

Signed one new agreement and three HOTs for Platform & Sportsbook

Five additional brands have gone live so far in Q3 2023, including new market entries in Serbia and further expansion into Latin America, number of live brands is 65 as of today

GiG's platform and sportsbook live in the U.S. state of Maryland

Appointed Richard Carter as new Platform & Sportsbook CEO and Jonas Warrer as CEO for GiG Media

July has developed positively, and revenues are up 30% compared to the same period last year, whereof 10% organic growth

*Revenues are adjusted for revenues from a platform client where GiG recognizes the full operations in its profit and loss statement, which are partly offset by related cost of sales and site overheads. See Note 2 in the Q2-2023 Interim Report for more details.

Investor presentation and webcast

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q2 2023 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:

https://www.redeye.se/events/928869/liveq-gaming-innovation-group

For further information, contact:

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, richard.brown@gig.com +34 661 599 025

Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com +47 91668678

This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 16 August 2023.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Legal disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. gives forecasts. Certain statements in the report are forward-looking and the actual outcomes may be materially different. In addition to the factors discussed, other factors could have an impact on actual outcomes. Such factors include developments for customers, competitors, the impact of economic and market conditions, national and international legislation and regulations, fiscal regulations, the effectiveness of copyright for computer systems, technological developments, fluctuation in exchange rates, interest rates and political risks.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15972/3818380/2230901.pdf GiG_Q2_2023 https://mb.cision.com/Public/15972/3818380/bbd1d05d349759aa.pdf GiG Q2 2023 presentation

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-reports-q2-2023-301902059.html