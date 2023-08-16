

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva Plc. (AV.L, AV) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the six month period ended 30 June 2023 was 366 million pounds or 12.1 pence per share compared to a loss of 209 million pounds or 6.3 pence per share in the same period last year.



Adjusted operating profit for the period increased by 8% to 715 million pounds from the prior year driven by strong performance in UK & Ireland General Insurance and Canada General Insurance.



The company said it remains confident and excited that there is so much more Aviva can and will achieve in 2023. It expects to exceed Group medium-term targets.



The company increased the interim dividend by 8% to 11.1 pence.



The company expects full year 2023 group operating profit to grow between 5% and 7% from 1.35 billion pounds in 2022. It expects to pay a dividend of 915 million pounds or 33.4 pence per share for 2023, with low-to-mid single digit growth in the cash cost of the dividend thereafter.



Aviva's profit before tax for the six month period ended 30 June 2023 was 496 million pounds compared to a loss of 811 million pounds in the previous year.



Insurance revenue for the period grew to 8.90 billion pounds from 8.26 billion pounds in the prior year.



