Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Expands Cloud-Native, SaaS Solutions Expertise and Support to EMEA with VP of Sales & General Manager Appointment

Strategic appointment of Andy Hooper will help studios, broadcasters, and content owners across Europe, Middle East and Africa navigate to a cloud-native media supply chain; significantly reducing operational costs and improving sales, distribution and business continuity

CENTURY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Ateliere Creative Technologies , an innovative cloud-native content supply chain, distribution platform, and 2023 " IDC Innovator " is expanding their world-class leadership team with the appointment of Andy Hooper . As Vice President of Sales & General Manager, Hooper will oversee the rapidly growing Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) markets. Iconic media brands, including A+E Networks EMEA, Lionsgate , and Viaplay, already rely on Ateliere's Connect and Discover platforms to transform sales, distribution and business continuity operations, achieving unprecedented levels of efficiency and costs savings while simplifying complex localization, compliance, rights management and service license agreement requirements . Hooper's appointment brings executive experience across sales, service and product organizations combined with a technical acumen that makes him well-positioned to lead Ateliere's EMEA operation and collaborate closely with studio executives, broadcast engineers, and other content stakeholders on best practice cloud-native migrations.

Vice President of Sales & General Manager Andy Hooper

"Ateliere has scaled its global operation and solidified its position as a best-in-class cloud-native solutions provider with key enterprise customers achieving costs savings of 70% and more when it comes to managing their content in the cloud," states Ateliere Chief Revenue Officer, Kira Baca. "With Andy rounding out our senior leadership team, Ateliere is well-positioned to serve the broader market with our out-of-the box solutions that enable customers to manage every aspect of the media supply chain, delivering cost savings and efficiencies within weeks, not months or years. There is no other solution on the market today that delivers Ateliere's level of costs savings and operational efficiency."

Hooper elaborates on how Ateliere's flexible solutions can address EMEA specific challenges. "It's misleading to think of EMEA as being one market. Its immense diversity drives the need for a significant amount of localization of language, video content, overlay, graphics, captions and subtitles… and therefore creates a hugely complex media supply chain. Ateliere Connect was envisioned to solve exactly these challenges, and we are doing it in a low-code / no-code environment that is very well suited for content operations teams in this region to adopt and become productive within in a very short timeframe."

Hooper brings extensive leadership experience to the table with expertise in product and professional services, having successfully delivered complex technology systems and projects to media and streaming companies throughout the region. His deep knowledge of media workflows will ensure customers achieve the very best outcomes and maximize return on investment (ROI).

"As media businesses across EMEA transition their workflows to cloud, Ateliere is extremely attractive as the foundation for those organizations to explore the benefits of a cloud-based solution with out-of-the box functionality," adds Hooper. "The work already done by the team in enabling some of the most recognizable media companies to make the leap to the cloud is particularly helpful as it demonstrates the product/market fit of the Ateliere solutions for prospective customers in the region looking to improve their operational efficiency and bottom line. It's an incredibly exciting time to join the team, and I look forward to ensuring the longevity of customer relationships and ongoing growth of our deployed systems."

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com , and follow us on Twitter ( @TeamAteliere ), Instagram ( @AteliereTech ), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/ ), and Facebook (@AteliereCreativeTechnologies).

