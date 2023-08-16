Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie "Wunderwaffe"!
16.08.2023 | 09:06
Charlotte John Joins Redgrave's Real Estate and Property team

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a leading executive search and leadership advisory firm supporting business owners, investors, and leaders, is thrilled to announce the addition of Charlotte John to their team. With her extensive experience in recruitment and real estate, Charlotte will play a pivotal role in further expanding Redgrave's services and helping clients source talent.

Redgrave Logo

Charlotte's career journey began as a Chartered Surveyor, equipping her with invaluable industry insights. In 2005, she transitioned into the recruitment sector, joining a global recruitment company specialising in recruiting for the Construction, Engineering and Property & Finance industries. Here she swiftly built and led successful teams in the United Kingdom, Abu Dhabi, and New Zealand. She later spent seven years at Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate advisory business, where she spearheaded their talent acquisition function. Recently, she returned to executive search to continue developing tailored recruitment solutions for clients.

"I am passionate about collaborating on creating talent strategies that source the best and most diverse candidates in the market," said Charlotte John. "Through my years in executive search, I have discovered that the most successful results are those where we seamlessly integrate with our clients' teams. I'm excited to join Redgrave because their passion, culture and ambition matches my own."

"We are delighted that Charlotte has joined our team, bringing years of experience engaging with leaders across the real estate industry," shares James Paviour, Head of Redgrave's Real Assets practice. "The addition of her deep functional and industry knowledge means our clients will further benefit from her specialist expertise and energy."

Beyond her professional achievements, Charlotte is an avid family person and enjoys spending time with her husband and two young children.

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

They help leaders shape the future of businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and their ambition.

Redgrave connects organisations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim and talent consulting.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171405/4221698/Redgrave_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/charlotte-john-joins-redgraves-real-estate-and-property-team-301901411.html

