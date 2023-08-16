Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.:

Iute Group reports unaudited 6M 2023 results on 22 August 2023

Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 23 August 2023

Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 23 August 2023, 10.00 CEST, following the publication of its unaudited 6M 2023 results on 22 August 2023.Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast ...

