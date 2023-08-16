European Opportunities Trust's (EOT's) manager, Alexander Darwall, invests in 'special' companies - globally focused businesses with unique technologies, comparative advantages and multiple growth channels. His aim is to construct a resilient portfolio capable of generating capital growth in all economic climates. The trust's long-term track record of outperformance attests to the manager's stock selection skills. EOT has returned 8.7% in NAV terms on an average annualised basis over the past 10 years to end July 2023, compared to a benchmark return of 7.6%. The performance was challenged in 2020 and 2021, but recent returns suggest the manager's stock-picking skills - and patience - are paying off. In the six months to end July 2023, the trust returned 6.3% on an NAV basis, compared to a benchmark return of 3.6%. With a share price discount to NAV still well above its historical average, now may be an especially good time for investors to acquire or increase their exposure to Darwall's favourite high-quality, growth-oriented stocks.

