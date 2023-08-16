

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK) Wednesday reported profit before tax of DKK 5.771 billion for the first half of the year, higher than DKK 5.069 in the same period a year ago, helped by organic revenue growth in all regions.



Net profit for the period was DKK 3.495 billion or DKK 25.5 per share compared with a net loss of DKK 5.276 billion or DKK 37.4 per share in the previous year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit was DKK 4.749 billion or DKK 34.7 per share compared with DKKK 5.059 billion or DKK 35.9 per share last year.



Profit from continuing operations increased to DKK 4.559 billion or DKK 28.5 per share from DKK 3.954 billion or DKK 23.7 per share a year ago.



The company said its revenue for the first half rose 6.6% to DKK 37.788 billion from DKK 35.447 billion in the prior-year period with organic revenue growth of 11.2%.



Tuesday, the company had raised its outlook for organic growth in operating profit for the full year. It now sees organic growth in operating profit of +4% - +7% for the year, up from the previous outlook of -2% - +5%.



