Castelnau Group Ltd - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

16 aUGUST 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on Wednesday 13 September 2023 at 1.15pm.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and proxy form have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

