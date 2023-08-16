CBH Bank, Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique: CBH Bank appoints New Chairman

GENEVA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvain Matthey-Junod was elected as the new chairman of the board of directors of CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique

CBH Bank, a family-owned diversified banking group announces today that Sylvain Matthey-Junod, who joined the board in January 2023, has now been elected chairman replacing Thierry Weber, who has been chairman since 2009.

Mr Matthey-Junod is a lawyer with in-depth knowledge of the financial industry, having previously been in charge of legal affairs and compliance at Pictet, Lombard Odier and Syz Bank. The addition of Mr Matthey-Junod to the board of directors and his election as chairman will enable the Bank to pursue its growth strategy.

"I feel privileged and honoured to be taking on this role for the Bank" said Matthey-Junod. "As chairman, my mission will be to perpetuate the long-term strategy of reinvesting profits in order to sustain growth, to maintain one of the strongest Tier 1 capital ratios among our peers, and to continuously improve and expand our bespoke and innovative financial services for our clients."

This announcement follows last week's publication of the Bank's excellent H12023 results, which continue to demonstrate the sustained growth in assets under management and revenues since the Benhamou family took control of the Bank 20 years ago. As at 30th June, 2023, assets under management totalled SFr14 billion and revenues amounted to SFr100 million, with an operating profit of SFr57.97 million.

"Our priority is as much the success of our clients, as well as maintaining solid results for our shareholders. We want to continue to grow organically, while upholding our values of achieving excellence with creativity, independence and continuity, thanks to the contribution of our people and teamwork," added Matthey-Junod. "And if an opportunity for a targeted acquisition arises, we will certainly consider it very carefully."

After many years on the Bank's executive committee, Mr Weber was appointed to the board of directors in 2006, before being elected chairman in 2009. He will continue to serve CBH as a member of the board.

"We would like to express our warmest thanks to Thierry for his contribution as chairman of the board over the past 14 years. Under his chairmanship, the group has achieved unprecedented growth." said Philippe Cordonier, chief executive officer. "We are confident that under Sylvain's leadership, whose expertise is widely recognised, the Bank's long-term strategic vision will be realised by providing a superior service to its clients, within a rewarding work environment for its employees," he added.

About CBH | Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique

CBH Bank is a family-owned diversified banking group founded in 1975. Headquartered in Geneva, the group currently counts close to 290 professionals in 10 locations around the world. As of June 30, client assets totalled SFr13.99 billion and the Bank's Tier 1 ratio was 34.63%, placing it among the best capitalised banks compared to its peers.

CBH Group provides wealth management services to private and institutional clients, as well as several complementary business lines, including family office solutions, asset services & structuring, exclusive private markets expertise, and bespoke daily banking and card solutions.

CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique is licensed as a bank in Switzerland and is authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Its affiliated companies are regulated by the CSSF in Luxembourg, the FCA in the United Kingdom, the Central Bank of The Bahamas, the SFC in Hong Kong and the CVM in Brazil.

