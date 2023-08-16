DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Aug-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 15-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 282.6277 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2025677 CODE: CG1 LN ISIN: FR0010655712 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LN Sequence No.: 265039 EQS News ID: 1704819 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 16, 2023 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)