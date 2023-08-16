

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to nearly an 8-year high of 185.37 against the yen and a 2-week high of 1.1195 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 184.70 and 1.1151, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound touched yesterday's 2-week high of 0.8572 from an early low of 0.8594.



The pound edged up to 1.2745 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2687.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 186.00 against the yen, 1.14 against the franc, 0.84 against the euro and 1.30 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken