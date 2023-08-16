Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.08.2023 | 11:06
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GeeTest Wins Multiple Industry Awards

WUHAN, China, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeTest, the leading bot management vendor and the creator of the Slide-CAPTCHA, proudly announces its success in the bot mitigation and security innovation field, garnering four prestigious awards and honors in recent months.

GeeTest is proud to announce the following recognitions:

  1. GeeTest Wins Global Business Tech Awards 2023 for "Best Application of Tech - Security"
  2. TechTimes Lists GeeTest among the Top 5 Best Bot Mitigation Companies in 2023
  3. GeeTest Listed in the 2023 APAC TOP100 Frontrunner by e27
  4. GeeTest was Shortlisted for the 2023 SaaS Awards in two essential categories, Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Enterprise) /(B2B, Small Business / SMB).

In an era of increasing bot threats and evolving challenges, GeeTest has emerged as a trailblazer, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions to protect businesses and individuals from the ever-growing specter of online fraud. The company's dedication to innovation and its unswerving focus on business security has been recognized through a series of prestigious awards and acknowledgments.

WuYuan, CEO of GeeTest, expressed his gratitude for these recognitions: "GeeTest's success can be attributed to its revolutionary products and bot mitigation solutions, which have consistently set new industry standards. These accolades reflect the widespread acknowledgment and trust that GeeTest has earned from customers and industry experts alike."

"GeeTest's products have proven to be a reliable and effective solution for us which ensures both ease of use and security in every step of the online server journey. I appreciate their continuous effort to improve their solutions and have no doubt that they will continue to be at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry in the years to come. Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition." said one of GeeTest's customers.

As cybercriminals become increasingly sophisticated, GeeTest remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, ensuring businesses worldwide have the necessary tools to safeguard their digital assets and protect their users.

Learn more about GeeTest here to find out how GeeTest secures your business from cyber threats and ensures smooth and safe user experiences.

Request a GeeTest Demo here.

About GeeTest:

GeeTest, a CAPTCHA and bot management provider, protects websites, apps, and APIs from automated bot-driven attacks. GeeTest has been developing human-bot verification technology since 2012. Now it processes 2.9 billion CAPTCHA requests daily and serves 360,000+ companies in sectors like blockchain, games, e-commerce, etc.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geetest-wins-multiple-industry-awards-301900876.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.