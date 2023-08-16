

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged up slightly on Wednesday ahead of key eurozone data due out later in the day.



Helping underpin sentiment, data showed earlier in the day that the U.K.'s annual inflation rate fell sharply to a 17-month low of 6.8 percent in July, down from 7.9 percent in June due to a decline in annual food inflation.



The benchmark DAX was up 45 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,812 after declining 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Eurozone bond yields fell today, with the benchmark Bund yield retreating from a 12-year high as China's economic woes mounted.



Data showed that China's house prices continued to decline in July, in a further sign of the property slowdown.



