STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0) Promore Pharma AB (publ) today announced that the company has entered into an agreement with Erik Penser Bank to act as liquidity provider for the Promore Pharma share starting 21 August 2023. The agreement with ABG Sundal Collier ASA, that currently serves as a liquidity provider will expire at the close of the stock exchange on 18 August 2023.

The liquidity provision assignment is offered in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm AB's and means that the liquidity provider quotes a buy and sell volume corresponding to at least 15,000 SEK, with a maximum spread of 4% between the bid and ask price. The purpose is to promote the liquidity in the trading of the share.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO

Phone: [+46] 736 777 540

E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO

Phone: [+46] 708 565 245

E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of locally administered first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's leading project, ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The company aslo deems that the product candidate potentially can be used for other indications, such as treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and cancer wounds. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Attachments

Promore Pharma engages Erik Penser Bank as liquidity provider

SOURCE: Promore Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774481/Promore-Pharma-Engages-Erik-Penser-Bank-as-Liquidity-Provider