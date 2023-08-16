CityLight Homes Named Fastest-Growing Real Estate Brokerage in Massachusetts, Number 2 in U.S.

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list revealed today that CityLight Homes ranks as the #1 fastest-growing real estate brokerage in Massachusetts, and the #2 fastest-growing brokerage in the U.S.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / The prestigious Inc. 5000 list revealed today that CityLight Homes, a forward-thinking real estate brokerage that utilizes innovative digital marketing techniques and technology to simplify the home selling process, ranks as the #1 fastest-growing real estate brokerage in Massachusetts, and the #2 fastest-growing brokerage in the U.S.

Co-Founders Robert Berry & Peter Souhleris of the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in Massachusetts, CityLight Homes.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're disrupting the real estate industry. Not only have we streamlined the process of buying and selling a home, weeding out the usual hassles for both parties … but we've helped our agents stand out in a very competitive market, leading to very strong sales growth. Something that just about every other real estate agency is struggling with. In fact, the industry is down about 25% YoY while we are experiencing considerable growth," says Robert Berry, Co-Founder of CityLight. "We take pride in providing all of our clients with the best service imaginable and have carefully built a team of ambitious professionals who do the same."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 219%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

CityLight Homes showed a massive 2,870% revenue growth and ranks #186 overall on the Inc. 5000.

About CityLight Homes

CityLight Homes is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Peabody, MA, with additional offices in NH, FL, UT, and more opening in 2023. CityLight is in a unique position to offer an unparalleled list of home-selling services. The combination of these services and our experience have garnered a proven track record of success, in not just selling homes, but achieving record-breaking success for our clients. The company was featured on the A&E TV show Flipping Boston for 5 seasons.

To learn more about CityLight Homes and how they are changing the way people buy and sell homes, visit: https://www.citylighthomes.com.

About the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of Dec. 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Contact Information:

Samantha Dickerson

Marketing Coordinator

samantha@citylighthomes.com

978-817-8456

SOURCE: CityLight Homes

