Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - Cipher Neutron Inc. ("Cipher Neutron" or "CN") and Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) ("Strategic") jointly announce that they have executed a collaboration agreement (the "Collaboration Agreement") to study supplying the BlackRock Project's metallurgical facility (owned by Strategic), located in Saguenay, Québec (Canada) with Anion Exchange Membrane ("AEM") Electrolysers. These AEM Electrolysers manufactured by Cipher Neutron will be designed to produce Green Hydrogen in order to support the transition to Green Steel. As per Strategic's recent NI 43-101 Feasibility Study, Strategic plans on using natural gas for its Tenova HYL Energiron direct reduction plant, which can also use hydrogen. The Collaboration Agreement will enable Strategic to accelerate its hydrogen development roadmap and move towards producing near emissions free iron metallic products for use in electric arc furnaces and steel foundries.

Collaboration Agreement - Green Hydrogen AEM Electrolyser Technology of Cipher Neutron

The Collaboration Agreement enables Strategic to consider the use of AEM Electrolysers from CN for the BlackRock Project including its iron, titanium and vanadium production at its metallurgical processing plant to be located adjacent to the Port of Saguenay, Québec, in Canada. Cipher Neutron's innovative products, such as its proprietary AEM Electrolysers, have unique advantages over other Green Hydrogen production technologies and, more specifically, these are as follow:

CN AEMs provide greater electrical efficiency versus its technology peers, leading to lower hydrogen costs. CN AEM Electrolysers are free of Platinum and Iridium materials, harmful PFAS (Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) chemicals and polluting metals, leading to lower costs, enhanced availability and shortened lead times and delivery schedules. CN's AEM membranes have demonstrated longer life, leading to lower sustaining capital and operating costs. CN's Green Hydrogen is provided at pressures of up to 30 bar, reducing the need for compressors and excess power required by compressors, further reducing the capital and operating costs.

The BlackRock Project's leased industrial site at the Port of Saguenay provides an ideal location to deploy Cipher Neutron's Green Hydrogen AEM Electrolysers. Strategic can utilize the Green Hydrogen in its Hydrogen-ready Tenova HYL Energiron direct reduction plant for the production of high purity, clean metallic iron products, a key component of Green Steel. Strategic has an established business footprint in Québec and CN's supply of AEM Electrolysers for this multi-Megawatt capacity project is well-suited for Strategic, Cipher Neutron, the Province of Québec and North America.

Magnitude of the Collaboration

Strategic has completed a bankable feasibility of the fully permitted BlackRock Project, which, along with it's Environmental Certificates of Authorization from the Province of Québec, demonstrate significant achievements of advanced greenhouse gas ("GHG") reduction with proven technologies. The work contemplated by CN and Strategic for the first phase of the collaboration will consider the possibility of further advancing the GHG reduction achievements of Strategic towards even lower emissions.

CN will provide the design for the initial implementation of approximately eighty-four (84) 250-Kilowatt AEM Green Hydrogen Electrolysers to produce approximately ten (10) tonnes of Green Hydrogen gas per day to be utilized in the reduction of iron and potentially other purposes for the BlackRock Project.

If the initial project phase is implemented, the supply of AEM Green Hydrogen Electrolysers could represent meaningful revenue to Cipher Neutron and, subject to the supply of available electrical energy and other factors, could eventually scale up to over two hundred (200) 250-Kilowatt Electrolysers to produce up to thirty (30) tonnes of Green Hydrogen per day for the BlackRock Project.

Sean Cleary, CEO of Strategic Resources, stated, "Cipher Neutron's AEM technology has significant game-changing potential and is an excellent fit with the developing hydrogen strategy of Strategic's BlackRock Project. We look forward to incorporating the AEM electrolyser technology, such as that of Cipher Neutron, to foster a greener and more sustainable future in line with global reduction of GHG. Strategic Resources has a long history of fostering green and sustainable technology and we welcome the opportunity to be a part of the development of the growing Green Hydrogen Economy and support the transition to Green Steel for the Western World."

Gurjant Randhawa, President and CEO of Cipher Neutron, stated, "Cipher Neutron welcomes this very significant alliance with Strategic Resources on its ongoing energy projects. Approximately seven percent (7%) of the total carbon dioxide produced in the world emanates from the iron and steel industries. We commend Strategic Resources for its leadership in Green Hydrogen adoption which can considerably change forever these highly intense GHG emissions sectors. We believe that carbon emissions and other harmful impacts on our environment can be reduced drastically in the Province of Québec and across the globe by deploying CN's AEM Electrolysers."

About Strategic Resources Inc.

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at a seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec. Further details are available on the Company's website at: https://strategic-res.com/

About Cipher Neutron Inc.

Cipher Neutron is a rapidly growing disruptive technology company focused on AEM Electrolysers for Green Hydrogen production and Reversible Fuel Cells for power generation and Energy Storage Solutions. Cipher Neutron is a global group of scientists, engineers, technology developers, experts in hydrogen technology, investment bankers and people that have worked in hydrogen for decades. Cipher Neutron's innovative products, such as AEM Electrolysers and Reversible Fuel Cells have unique advantages over other Green Hydrogen production, power generation and energy storage solutions currently available in the global market. Please see: https://cipherneutron.com

For more information, please contact:

Gurjant Randhawa, CEO & President

Cipher Neutron Inc.

101 - 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (647) 803-0002

grandhawa@cipherneutron.com

Nancy Massicotte

Vice-President Corporate Development

Cipher Neutron Inc.

+1 (604) 507-3377

nancy@irprocommunications.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events, financial performance, or business strategies of Cipher Neutron Inc. and Strategic Resources Inc. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in possible forward-looking statements. Cipher Neutron Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, if any, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Cipher Neutron Inc. reserves the right to modify, amend or update any information in this news release without prior notice. Cipher Neutron Inc. is not required and may not inform readers of any such changes or any updates to this news release to reflect subsequent developments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177440