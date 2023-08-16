WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday amid mixed catalysts. Benchmark Brent crude futures were marginally higher at $84.86 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $80.92.
China's new home prices fell for the first time this year in July, data showed earlier today, the latest in a string of downbeat data pointing to weakening momentum in the world's second-largest economy.
Oil prices were also weighed down by uncertainty over the future course of interest rates and the prospect of a possible downgrade of several U.S. lenders by Fitch Ratings.
On the positive side, industry data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. inventories.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. oil stockpiles fell by about 6.2 million barrels last week, exceeding forecasts of a 2.3--million-barrel drop.
Investors await official inventory data from the Energy Information Administration later in the day for confirmation.
