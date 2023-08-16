

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were a tad higher on Wednesday as a result of increased risk aversion in global financial markets.



Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,906.04 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.10 percent at $1,937.05.



While gold benefited from China growth worries and the prospect of a possible downgrade of several U.S. lenders by Fitch Ratings, the upside was capped by recent strength in dollar and Treasury yields.



The dollar edged down slightly in European trade and the British pound climbed after data showed U.K. consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in nearly one-and-a-half years in July reflecting lower energy prices.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8 percent in July, as expected, from 7.9 percent in June. This was the weakest since March 2022, when inflation was 6.2 percent.



However, core inflation remained at a high of 6.9 percent, underscoring rate hike predictions.



Bond yields also eased somewhat ahead of the Federal Reserve minutes out later in the day.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said that inflation has shown signs of slowing in recent months, but interest rates may still need to go higher to actually get inflation all the way back down to the 2 percent target.



