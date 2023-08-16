

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $835 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $183 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $24.77 billion from $26.04 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $835 Mln. vs. $183 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.80 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $24.77 Bln vs. $26.04 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.60 Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 to $8.00



