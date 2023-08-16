Independent, market-led global solution spans 59 initial participants

Avanci 5G Connected Vehicle license covers the vast majority of essential cellular technologies

Program launches as automakers begin the roll-out of 5G connected vehicles

Avanci, the independent global leader in joint licensing solutions, today announced the launch of its 5G Connected Vehicle program that will simplify the licensing of the cellular technologies used in next generation connected vehicles.

Kasim Alfalahi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avanci, said: "Avanci was created with a vision of transforming how technology is shared. We ensure that the work of thousands of inventors around the world is recognized and rewarded. At the same time, by simplifying technology access, we enable companies to build exciting new products that are improving the lives of people across the globe, every day."

The Avanci 5G Vehicle program covers patented technologies essential for 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G connectivity, including cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) which enables vehicles to directly communicate with other vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, and transportation infrastructure.

Laurie Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President at Avanci, said: "The launch of our 5G Connected Vehicle program is an important milestone for Avanci, as we can now provide automakers with the efficient option of a single agreement, covering patented cellular technologies from dozens of organizations worldwide, to support the roll-out of 5G in connected vehicles. We appreciate the confidence and trust of all the partners who worked with us to create this new program and we are proud to make it a reality."

This new Avanci program builds on the success of Avanci 4G Vehicle, which today has more than 130 million connected vehicles on the world's roads from more than 80 automotive brands covered by an Avanci 4G Vehicle license.

Roger Lanctot, Director, Automotive Connected Mobility at TechInsights said, "The transition from 4G technology to 5G will be unlike any prior wireless changeover. For the first time, automakers are facing an industry transformation touching all aspects of vehicle development and sales, and car ownership. With 25 global automakers committed to deployment, prospects are bright for 5G to transform vehicle connectivity. TechInsights forecasts that the share of 5G connected vehicles will grow to over 50% of new vehicle production in 5 years' time."

Avanci launches this new program with a license that covers thousands of patented technologies essential for implementing cellular connectivity. Details of the Avanci 5G Vehicle program, including the 59 initial participants, together with terms including early adopter pricing for licensees, can be found at avanci.com/5Gvehicle.

