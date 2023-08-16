Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023

WKN: 565131 | ISIN: DK0010272202 | Ticker-Symbol: GE9
Tradegate
15.08.23
12:33 Uhr
337,60 Euro
-3,70
-1,08 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
16.08.2023 | 13:10
78 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 18 August 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 66,038,425 shares (DKK 66,038,425)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        18,700 shares (DKK 18,700)      
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  66,057,125 shares (DKK 66,057,125)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     963 shares at DKK 962.00  
            ·     1,525 shares at DKK 1,136.00
            ·     1,635 shares at DKK 1,145.00
            ·     1,671 shares at DKK 1,147.50
            ·     100 shares at DKK 1,155.00 
            ·     500 shares at DKK 1,161.00 
            ·     870 shares at DKK 1,334.50 
            ·     200 shares at DKK 1,408.00 
            ·     9,956 shares at DKK 1,615.00
            ·     1,280 shares at DKK 1,948.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                 
-------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
