Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 18 August 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 66,038,425 shares (DKK 66,038,425) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 18,700 shares (DKK 18,700) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 66,057,125 shares (DKK 66,057,125) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 963 shares at DKK 962.00 · 1,525 shares at DKK 1,136.00 · 1,635 shares at DKK 1,145.00 · 1,671 shares at DKK 1,147.50 · 100 shares at DKK 1,155.00 · 500 shares at DKK 1,161.00 · 870 shares at DKK 1,334.50 · 200 shares at DKK 1,408.00 · 9,956 shares at DKK 1,615.00 · 1,280 shares at DKK 1,948.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66