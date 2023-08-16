BurgerFi International: BurgerFi Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi" or the "Company"), owner of one of the nation's leading fast-casual "better burger" dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high-quality, casual dining pizza and wings concept under the name Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's") brand, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2023.



Highlights for the Second Quarter 2023

Total revenue was $43.4 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to $45.3 million in the prior year period Consolidated systemwide sales decreased to $70.7 million compared to $74.3 million in the prior period Same-store sales growth of 1% at Anthony's in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior period Systemwide sales for BurgerFi decreased (9)% to $38.8 million in the second quarter compared to the prior period Systemwide same-store sales decrease of (10)% at BurgerFi in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior period

Opened three BurgerFi brand franchised restaurants in the second quarter, five BurgerFi franchised locations year to date, and expects to open an additional nine BurgerFi, including the first dual-brand franchise location.

Hourly turnover declined significantly at both brands, with Anthony's performing better than industry benchmarks, while BurgerFi made considerable progress and is on track to achieve similar improvements. Management turnover improved at BurgerFi, approaching industry benchmarks.

Consolidated food, beverage and paper expense margin improved 330 basis points compared to the prior period

Consolidated restaurant-level operating expenses increased 50 basis points compared to the prior period

Net loss decreased to $6.0 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, in the second quarter 2023 compared to net loss of $60.4 million or $(2.72) per diluted share compared to the prior period

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $2.0 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to $2.6 million in the prior period



Management Commentary

Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi stated, "I am thrilled to have joined the BurgerFi organization because I believe both Anthony's and BurgerFi are high quality brands with growth potential. My prior experience in turnaround situations at pizza and burger concepts has given me a deep understanding of how to help drive improvement and growth for these businesses. I plan to use the same proven and successful playbook here."

Bachmann continued, "The Company's quarterly performance is indicative as to why I am here today as the new CEO, providing what I believe is a significant opportunity for investors. So much so that I invested heavily into BFI equity when I started, so I am firmly aligned with our shareholders.

With only a little over a month on the job, there is no question we can do better, as the challenges both brands face are not new to the industry. To say that I have seen it all before and prevailed is not a stretch. Importantly, we are already experiencing better trends at Anthony's, especially from our northern restaurant locations. As we progress into fall, we believe these positive trends will follow typical seasonality and spread to our southern restaurant locations as well. At BurgerFi, we have been focused on improving the products and customer experience, with several initiatives expected to reach stores during the second half of the year and directly address the biggest challenges the brand faces today. Some of these include launching a much-needed new crispy chicken and grilled chicken sandwiches and improving the milk shakes. In both instances, we currently run below industry average in terms of contribution, and combined should have a meaningful impact to topline. Perhaps the most important opportunity is in fixing the french fries, which currently accounts for a large number of customer complaints and is as simple as changing processes in the kitchen. The bottom line is that we cannot accept performance like 2Q and are committed to driving better results for all of our stakeholders. While we have limited our comments on what we have in store to drive the turnaround today, we do expect to provide a more detailed and thoughtful update by third quarter earnings or earlier."

Christopher Jones, Chief Financial Officer of BurgerFi, added, "Like Carl, I am thrilled to be joining the BurgerFi team, as I see great potential for the business and have confidence in Carl and the BurgerFi team to lead the company to increased profitability and investor returns. The path to improved profitability is not a complex one. It will require improved execution at the stores and from management along with improvements on cost controls. Rewarding success when it's earned while also demanding accountability from all members of the team will be central to this effort. Carl mentioned we are already seeing some encouraging trends, as we are cautiously optimistic that restaurant level margins will improve going forward, as we expect food costs to remain a positive tail wind, at least for the third quarter and into the fourth. Additionally, we expect Store Labor and Corporate G&A to begin to improve throughout the remainder of the year, assuming the economy remains stable and trends in hourly turnover at both brands continue to improve. These trends are why we are maintaining our full year financial guidance, while also guiding towards the low end of the previously provided range. Importantly, with new leadership in place, we have also started to see growing interest from new and existing franchise partners as we look to unlock the value of the Anthony's brand with a franchise program and reengage with the BurgerFi brand, all of which should lead to increases in topline growth."

Second Quarter 2023 Key Metrics1 Summary

Consolidated Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except for percentage data) July 3, 2023 June 30, 20222 July 3, 2023 June 30, 20222 Systemwide Restaurant Sales $ 70,683 $ 74,292 $ 144,128 $ 147,387 Systemwide Restaurant Sales Growth (5 )% (2 )% (2 )% 2 % Systemwide Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth (5 )% (3 )% (3 )% - % Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales $ 40,808 $ 42,058 $ 84,117 $ 84,035 Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales Growth (3 )% 5 % - % 9 % Corporate-Owned Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth (3 )% - % (1 )% 4 % Franchise Restaurant Sales $ 29,875 $ 32,233 $ 60,010 $ 63,352 Franchise Restaurant Sales Growth (7 )% (9 )% (5 )% (6 )% Franchise Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth (8 )% (7 )% (5 )% (5 )% Digital Channel % of Systemwide Sales 31 % 35 % 32 % 36 %

Quarter Ended July 3, 2023 June 30, 2022 (in thousands, except for percentage data) BurgerFi Anthony's BurgerFi Anthony's2 Systemwide Restaurant Sales $ 38,823 $ 31,860 $ 42,452 $ 31,840 Systemwide Restaurant Sales Growth (9 )% - % (4 )% 2 % Systemwide Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth (10 )% 1 % (9 )% 3 % Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales $ 8,948 $ 31,860 $ 10,219 $ 31,840 Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales Growth (12 )% - % 17 % 2 % Corporate-Owned Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth (15 )% 1 % (14 )% 3 % Franchise Restaurant Sales $ 29,875 N/A $ 32,233 N/A Franchise Restaurant Sales Growth (7 )% N/A (9 )% N/A Franchise Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth (8 )% N/A (7 )% N/A Digital Channel % of Systemwide Sales 31 % 32 % 34 % 36 %

Six Months Ended July 3, 2023 June 30, 2022 (in thousands, except for percentage data) BurgerFi Anthony's BurgerFi Anthony's2 Systemwide Restaurant Sales $ 79,123 $ 65,005 $ 83,012 $ 64,375 Systemwide Restaurant Sales Growth (5 )% 1 % (1 )% 7 % Systemwide Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth (6 )% 2 % (6 )% 8 % Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales $ 19,112 $ 65,005 $ 19,660 $ 64,375 Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales Growth (3 )% 1 % 17 % 7 % Corporate-Owned Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth (11 )% 2 % (11 )% 8 % Franchise Restaurant Sales $ 60,010 N/A $ 63,338 N/A Franchise Restaurant Sales Growth (5 )% N/A (6 )% N/A Franchise Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth (5 )% N/A (8 )% N/A Digital Channel % of Systemwide Sales 31 % 33 % 35 % 37 %

1. Refer to "Key Metrics Definitions" and "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections below. 2. Included within Systemwide Restaurant Sales Growth, Systemwide Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth, Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales Growth and Corporate-Owned Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth data presented above is information for Anthony's for the respective periods in 2021 which is presented only for informational purposes as Anthony's was not under common ownership until November 2021, the date of acquisition.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results



Total revenue in the second quarter of 2023 decreased 4% to $43.4 million compared to $45.3 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in same-store sales at BurgerFi partially offset by the additional revenue from new restaurants opened during the period and an increase in same-store sales at Anthony's. For the BurgerFi brand, same-store sales decreased (15)% and (8)% in corporate-owned and franchised locations, respectively. For the Anthony's brand, same-store sales for the second quarter increased 1% over the prior year period.

Restaurant-level operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $35.2 million compared to $36.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the BurgerFi brand, restaurant-level operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased 500 basis points for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower leverage on sales. For the Anthony's brand, restaurant-level operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, improved 60 basis points for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven primarily by lower food, beverage and paper costs coupled with a slight increase in same-store sales.

Net loss in the second quarter was $6.0 million compared to a net loss of $60.4 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to reduced impairment charges, lower general and administrative expenses, lower depreciation and amortization expenses, offset by higher restructuring costs and loss on change in value of warrant liability.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 decreased $0.6 million to $2.0 million compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, driven by lost leverage on sales at BurgerFi partially offset by higher same-store sales and lower food costs at Anthony's. See the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is a non-generally accepted accounting principle in the United States ("GAAP"), and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure below.

Restaurant Development

As of July 3, 2023, the Company operated and franchised 174 total restaurants of which 114 were BurgerFi (27 corporate-owned and 87 franchised) and 60 were corporate-owned Anthony's. During the second quarter 2023, there were three franchised BurgerFi restaurants opened, and one franchise closure.

Year to date, BurgerFi opened five franchised locations with an additional four franchised locations expected by third quarter end. For the third quarter to date, the Company closed two underperforming corporate stores, one Anthony's and one BurgerFi store, as we align our geographic footprint to better serve our customers.

2023 Outlook

Management is updating its outlook for the fiscal year 2023:

Management now believes that it will come in at the low end of the previous stated guidance.

Annual revenues of $175-180 million

Consolidated low single-digit same-store sales growth for corporate-owned locations

15-20 new franchised restaurants, including one new Anthony's

Adjusted EBITDA of $10-12 million

Capital expenditures of approximately $2 million



Key Metrics Definitions

The following definitions apply to the terms listed below:

"Systemwide Restaurant Sales" is presented as informational data in order to understand the aggregation of franchised stores sales, ghost kitchen and corporate-owned store sales performance. Systemwide Restaurant Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchised restaurants, ghost kitchens and corporate-owned restaurants in one period from the same period in the prior year. Systemwide Restaurant Same-Store Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchised restaurants, ghost kitchens, and corporate-owned restaurants after 14 months of operations. See definition below for "Same-Store Sales".

"Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales" represent the sales generated only by corporate-owned restaurants. Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all corporate-owned restaurants in one period from the same period in the prior year. Corporate-Owned Restaurant Same-Store Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all corporate-owned restaurants after 14 months of operations. These measures highlight the performance of existing corporate-owned restaurants.

"Franchise Restaurant Sales" represent the sales generated only by franchisee-owned restaurants and are not recorded as revenue, however, the royalties based on a percentage of these franchise restaurant sales are recorded as revenue. Franchise Restaurant Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchised restaurants in one period from the same period in the prior year. Franchise Restaurant Same-Store Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchised restaurants after 14 months of operations. These measures highlight the performance of existing franchised restaurants.

"Same-Store Sales" is used to evaluate the performance of our store base, which excludes the impact of new stores and closed stores, in both periods under comparison. We include a restaurant in the calculation of Same-Store Sales after 14 months of operations. A restaurant which is temporarily closed, is included in the Same-Store Sales computation. A restaurant which is closed permanently, such as upon termination of the lease, or other permanent closure, is immediately removed from the Same-Store Sales computation. Our calculation of Same-Store Sales may not be comparable to others in the industry.

"Digital Channel" % of systemwide sales is used to measure performance of our investments made in our digital platform and partnerships with third party delivery partners. We believe our digital platform capabilities are a vital element to continuing to serve our customers and will continue to be a differentiator for the Company as compared to some of our competitors. Digital Channel as percentages of Systemwide Restaurant Sales are indicative of the sales placed through our digital platforms and the percentage of those digital sales when compared to total sales at all our franchised and corporate-owned restaurants.

"Adjusted EBITDA," a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net loss before goodwill impairment, lease termination recovery, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense (which includes accretion on the value of preferred stock and interest accretion on related party note), restructuring costs, merger, acquisition and integration costs, legal settlements, store closure costs, loss (gain) on change in value of warrant liability, income tax expense (benefit) and (gain) loss on sale of assets.

Unless otherwise stated, Systemwide Restaurant Sales, Systemwide Sales growth, and Same-Store Sales are presented on a systemwide basis, which means they include franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. Franchise restaurant sales represent sales at all franchise restaurants and are revenues to our franchisees. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and brand royalty revenues are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi International, Inc. is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi International is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 174 locations.

BurgerFi. BurgerFi is among the nation's fast-casual better burger concepts with 114 BurgerFi restaurants (87 franchised and 27 corporate-owned) as of July 3, 2023. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high-quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, Antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings, Hand-Cut Sides, and Frozen Custard Shakes. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival and "Best Fast Food Burger" in USA Today's 10Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for its BBQ Rodeo Burger, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. In 2021, Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Anthony's. Anthony's was acquired by BurgerFi on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wing brand that operates 60 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations, as of July 3, 2023. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal-fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal-fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit www.acfp.com.

About Non-GAAP Projected Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the measure Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because (1) it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) it is used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of this non-GAAP financial measure. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from this non-GAAP financial measure and evaluating this non-GAAP financial measure together with its relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance is not being provided due to the nature of this forward-looking non-GAAP measure containing certain elements that are impractical to predict given their market-based nature, such as share-based compensation expense and gain and losses on change in value of warrant liabilities, without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, nor can we accurately predict all of the components of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure and reconciling adjustments thereto; accordingly, guidance for the corresponding GAAP measure may be materially different than guidance for the non-GAAP measure. Such forward looking information is also subject to uncertainty and various risks, and there can be no assurance that any forecasted results or conditions will actually be achieved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to BurgerFi's estimates of its future business outlook, liquidity, prospects or financial results, long-term opportunities, executing on growth and improvement strategies, new franchise opportunities, increased revenue, liquidity, improved operating margins in both brands, improved labor trends" seasonality trends, product improvements, including new products and services, store opening plans, and expectations regarding adjusted EBITDA in 2023, as well as statements set forth under the section titled "2023 Outlook" above. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2023, and those discussed in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to continue to access liquidity from our credit agreement and remain compliant with financial covenants therein, as well as to successfully realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of Anthony's or any other factors. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BurgerFi or persons acting on BurgerFi's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

BurgerFi International Inc., and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (in thousands, except for per share data) July 3, 2023 January 2, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 10,711 $ 11,917 Accounts receivable, net 1,457 1,926 Inventory 1,438 1,320 Assets held for sale 1,527 732 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,525 2,564 Total Current Assets $ 16,658 $ 18,459 Property & equipment, net 18,247 19,371 Operating right-of-use assets, net 45,565 45,741 Goodwill 31,621 31,621 Intangible assets, net 155,213 160,208 Other assets 971 1,380 Total Assets $ 268,275 $ 276,780 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable - trade and other $ 7,723 $ 8,464 Accrued expenses 8,381 10,589 Short-term operating lease liability 12,274 9,924 Short-term borrowings, including finance leases 3,485 4,985 Other current liabilities 2,842 6,241 Total Current Liabilities $ 34,705 $ 40,203 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term borrowings, including finance leases 49,786 53,794 Redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of July 3, 2023 and January 2, 2023, $53 million principal redemption value, respectively 53,482 51,418 Long-term operating lease liability 40,889 40,748 Related party note payable 14,412 9,235 Deferred income taxes 1,223 1,223 Other non-current liabilities 1,330 1,212 Total Liabilities $ 195,827 $ 197,833 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 26,724,218, and 21,303,500 shares issued and outstanding as of July 3, 2023 and January 2, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 314,749 306,096 Accumulated deficit (242,303 ) (227,151 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 72,448 $ 78,947 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 268,275 $ 276,780





BurgerFi International Inc., and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except for per share data) July 3,

2023 June 30,

2022 July 3,

2023 June 30,

2022 Revenue Restaurant sales $ 40,808 $ 42,236 $ 84,124 84,592 Royalty and other fees 2,190 2,611 4,160 4,714 Royalty - brand development and co-op 429 451 870 922 Franchise Fees - - - - Total Revenue $ 43,427 $ 45,298 $ 89,154 $ 90,228 Restaurant level operating expenses: Food, beverage and paper costs 10,772 12,545 22,382 25,352 Labor and related expenses 12,699 12,328 25,916 24,910 Other operating expenses 7,760 7,421 15,216 14,613 Occupancy and related expenses 3,930 3,890 7,763 7,725 General and administrative expenses 5,812 7,406 12,388 13,432 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,295 4,730 6,522 9,174 Share-based compensation expense 556 909 5,230 8,285 Brand development, co-op and advertising expenses 933 1,126 2,029 1,839 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment - 55,168 - 55,168 Restructuring costs and other charges, net 1,135 52 2,174 1,040 Total Operating Expenses $ 46,892 $ 105,575 $ 99,620 $ 161,538 Operating Loss (3,465 ) (60,277 ) (10,466 ) (71,310 ) Interest expense, net (2,211 ) (2,246 ) (4,289 ) (4,317 ) (Loss) gain on change in value of warrant liability (318 ) 1,858 (391 ) 1,324 Other loss (5 ) (47 ) (5 ) (80 ) Loss before income taxes $ (5,999 ) $ (60,712 ) $ (15,151 ) $ (74,383 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (2 ) 335 (2 ) 447 Net loss $ (6,001 ) $ (60,377 ) $ (15,153 ) $ (73,936 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,891,449 22,214,628 24,216,199 22,089,799 Diluted 24,891,449 22,214,628 24,216,199 22,089,799 Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.24 ) $ (2.72 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (3.35 ) Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (2.72 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (3.35 )





BurgerFi International Inc., and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Consolidated BurgerFi Anthony's (in thousands) July 3,

2023 June 30,

2022 July 3,

2023 June 30,

2022 July 3,

2023 June 30,

2022 Revenue by Segment $ 43,427 $ 45,298 $ 11,567 $ 13,458 $ 31,860 $ 31,840 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Segment: Net loss $ (6,001 ) $ (60,377 ) $ (5,159 ) $ (21,726 ) $ (842 ) $ (38,651 ) Goodwill impairment - 55,168 - 17,505 - 37,663 Lease termination recovery (42 ) - (42 ) - - Share-based compensation expense 556 909 529 909 27 - Depreciation and amortization expense 3,295 4,730 2,147 2,616 1,148 2,114 Interest expense 2,211 2,246 1,004 992 1,207 1,254 Restructuring costs 1,127 - 413 - 714 - Merger, acquisition and integration costs 299 1,893 234 1,846 65 47 Legal settlements 228 187 225 187 3 - Store closure costs 50 52 9 52 41 - Loss (gain) on change in value of warrant liability 318 (1,858 ) 318 (1,858 ) - - (Gain) loss on sale of assets (10 ) - (6 ) - (4 ) - Income tax expense (benefit) 2 (335 ) - (341 ) 2 6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,033 $ 2,615 $ (328 ) $ 182 $ 2,361 $ 2,433





BurgerFi International Inc., and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Consolidated BurgerFi Anthony's (in thousands) July 3,

2023 June 30,

2022 July 3,

2023 June 30,

2022 July 3,

2023 June 30,

2022 Revenue by Segment $ 89,154 $ 90,231 $ 24,148 $ 25,854 65,005 $ 64,377 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Segment: Net loss $ (15,153 ) $ (73,938 ) (14,757 ) $ (34,687 ) $ (396 ) $ (39,251 ) Goodwill impairment - 55,168 - 17,505 - 37,663 Lease termination recovery (42 ) - (42 ) - - Employee retention credits - - - - - Share-based compensation expense 5,230 8,285 5,203 8,285 27 - Depreciation and amortization expense 6,522 9,174 4,237 5,123 2,285 4,051 Interest expense 4,289 4,318 1,922 1,957 2,367 2,361 Restructuring costs 2,044 - 1,078 - 966 - Merger, acquisition and integration costs 627 2,304 562 2,191 65 113 Legal settlements 510 312 507 312 3 - Store closure costs 171 566 74 586 97 (20 ) Loss (gain) on change in value of warrant liability 391 (1,324 ) 391 (1,324 ) - - Pre-opening costs - 474 - 474 - - Income tax expense (benefit) 2 (447 ) - (451 ) 2 4 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (10 ) - (6 ) - (4 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,581 $ 4,892 $ (831 ) $ (29 ) $ 5,412 $ 4,921





BurgerFi International Inc., and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Restaurant Level Operating Expenses

(Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2023 June 30, 2022 July 3, 2023 June 30, 2022 (in thousands) In dollars % of

restaurant

sales In dollars % of

restaurant

sales In dollars % of

restaurant

sales In dollars % of

restaurant

sales Restaurant Sales $ 40,808 100.0 % $ 42,236 100.0 % $ 84,124 100.0 % $ 84,592 100.0 % Restaurant level operating expenses: Food, beverage and paper costs 10,772 26.4 % 12,545 29.7 % 22,382 26.6 % 25,352 30.0 % Labor and related expenses 12,699 31.1 % 12,328 29.2 % 25,916 30.8 % 24,910 29.4 % Other operating expenses 7,760 19.0 % 7,421 17.6 % 15,216 18.1 % 14,613 17.3 % Occupancy and related expenses 3,930 9.6 % 3,890 9.2 % 7,763 9.2 % 7,725 9.1 % Total $ 35,161 86.2 % $ 36,184 85.7 % $ 71,277 84.7 % $ 72,600 85.8 %





Anthony's Brand Only

Restaurant Level Operating Expenses

(Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2023 June 30, 2022 July 3, 2023 June 30, 2022 (in thousands) In dollars % of

restaurant

sales In dollars % of

restaurant

sales In dollars % of

restaurant

sales In dollars % of

restaurant

sales Restaurant Sales $ 31,860 100.0 % $ 31,840 100.0 % $ 65,005 100.0 % $ 64,375 100.0 % Restaurant level operating expenses: Food, beverage and paper costs 8,076 25.3 % 9,133 28.7 % 16,738 25.7 % 18,910 29.4 % Labor and related expenses 9,849 30.9 % 9,426 29.6 % 20,089 30.9 % 19,259 29.9 % Other operating expenses 5,759 18.1 % 5,313 16.7 % 11,128 17.1 % 10,562 16.4 % Occupancy and related expenses 3,003 9.4 % 2,988 9.4 % 5,957 9.2 % 5,860 9.1 % Total $ 26,687 83.8 % $ 26,860 84.4 % $ 53,912 82.9 % $ 54,591 84.8 %





BurgerFi Brand Only

Restaurant Level Operating Expenses

(Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2023 June 30, 2022 July 3, 2023 June 30, 2022 (in thousands) In dollars % of

restaurant

sales In dollars % of

restaurant

sales In dollars % of

restaurant

sales In dollars % of

restaurant

sales Restaurant Sales $ 8,948 100.0 % $ 10,396 100.0 % $ 19,119 100.0 % $ 20,217 100.0 % Restaurant level operating expenses: Food, beverage and paper costs 2,696 30.1 % 3,412 32.8 % 5,644 29.5 % 6,442 31.9 % Labor and related expenses 2,851 31.9 % 2,902 27.9 % 5,827 30.5 % 5,651 28.0 % Other operating expenses 2,001 22.4 % 2,108 20.3 % 4,088 21.4 % 4,051 20.0 % Occupancy and related expenses 927 10.4 % 902 8.7 % 1,807 9.5 % 1,865 9.2 % Total $ 8,475 94.7 % $ 9,324 89.7 % $ 17,366 90.8 % $ 18,009 89.1 %



