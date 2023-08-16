Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - AdAlta Limited (ASX: 1AD), the clinical stage drug discovery company developing novel therapeutic products from its i-body platform, today announced that its CEO and Managing Director, Dr Tim Oldham, would be presenting at the Virtual Investor Summit on 24 August, hosted by Investor Summit Group.

During his presentation at the Summit, Dr Oldham will describe the products that AdAlta is developing to treat challenging diseases such as fibrosis and cancer, all underpinned by the company's proprietary i-body technology. A specific focus of the presentation will be the recent return to clinic for lead program AD-214's Phase I extension study and the partnering and licensing transaction opportunities across the portfolio. The virtual presentation will be recorded, and a copy made available on AdAlta's website.

Event: August 24th Investor Summit Presentation: August 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST / 11:00 p.m. AEST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8vd9LOLXRjq_sODTn5M2wQ#/registration

One-on-ones will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About AdAlta Limited

AdAlta Limited, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is focused on generating a pipeline of next generation therapeutics to treat challenging diseases in fibrosis and oncology. The Company's lead drug candidate, AD-214, addresses the need for improved therapies for degenerative and fatal fibrotic diseases such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (US$4.3b market). AD-214 has compelling preclinical data in multiple animal models and was well tolerated in Phase I clinical studies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases. AdAlta's collaboration with GE Healthcare seeks to identify non-responders to immuno-oncology drugs before their tumour progresses by developing i-body enabled PET imaging agents against granzyme B, and enzyme secreted by activated immune cells. AdAlta's collaboration with Carina Biotech Pty Ltd aims to bring the promise of CAR-T cell therapy to patients with solid tumours by producing multi-functional, i-body directed CAR-T cell products against solid tumor antigens. AdAlta uses its proprietary i-body technology platform to solve challenging drug targeting problems and generate a promising new class of single domain antibody protein therapeutics, where traditional formats are sub-optimal. AdAlta Limited listed in 2016 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

