Eden Radioisotopes, LLC Notifies the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission of Plans to Submit License Applications to Construct and Operate a Medical Isotope Production Facility

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Eden Radioisotopes, LLC, (Eden) an Albuquerque, NM, company, has formally notified the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission of its plans to submit license applications in order to construct and operate a medical isotope production facility near Eunice, Lea County, New Mexico.

Eden's dedicated nuclear fission reactor and collocated hot cell processing facility will supply radioisotopes for both the diagnostic and therapeutic market segments, including Molybdenum-99, and Xenon-133, for medical imaging and Lutetium-177 and Iodine-131 for radiotherapeutic purposes. This new facility will initially focus on Molybdenum-99 and Lutetium-177, addressing expected future capacity shortfalls and complex supply chains that are increasingly challenged.

The Company is in the fast-growing molecular imaging industry, where radioactive substances are used in both diagnostic and targeted radiotherapeutic applications. The molecular imaging and radiotherapeutic market is predicted to reach $13.9 Billion by 2025, with the strongest growth from radiotherapeutics, such as Lutetium-177 for targeted prostate cancer treatment.

Medical isotopes are used in more than 40 million imaging procedures annually worldwide, of which 80 percent use Technetium-99m, derived from Molybdenum-99, to diagnose heart disease, cancer and other life-threatening conditions. The isotopes are injected into patients that can be tracked in the body, letting physicians create images that diagnose disease or provide specifically targeted treatment of various cancers, such as prostate cancer.

"Using technology developed at Sandia National Laboratories to build the Eden reactor is important for helping to assure a future reliable supply of these critical isotopes to meet the needs of patients both now and for the next several decades. Eden is well positioned to be able to make Molybdenum-99, creating new capacity for the heritage diagnostic market segment, while also being able to make Lutetium-177 to meet future supply needs for the ground-breaking targeted radiotherapeutics market segment," said Chris Wagner, CEO, Eden Radioisotopes.

Eden is leveraging science and innovation developed by Sandia National Laboratories to build a 2MW reactor in New Mexico for the future production of medical isotopes for both diagnostic molecular imaging and radiotherapeutic uses. Eden is committed to providing a reliable supply of medical isotopes such as Molybdenum-99 and Lutetium-177, along with other isotopes, for healthcare patients worldwide.

