Aloware Inc.: Aloware to Showcase AlohaBot at INBOUND 2023: The Next Step in AI-Powered SMS Chatbots

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Aloware, a leading cloud-based contact center platform, is thrilled to announce its participation in INBOUND 2023, taking place Sept. 5-8, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. The event is HubSpot's flagship conference for business, marketing, and sales leaders from around the globe. At the conference, Aloware will be unveiling its groundbreaking product AlohaBot, an AI-driven SMS bot designed to redefine sales and customer engagement for small and mid-sized businesses.

Aloware & HubSpot: A Seamless Integration

Aloware excels as the top contact center integration for HubSpot, boasting unparalleled calling, texting, and automation capabilities directly within the HubSpot interface. Its unique flexibility and two-way real-time data synchronization have made it the choice of over 500 businesses nationwide. Together, Aloware and HubSpot harmoniously unify sales and customer service conversations, proving that their combined strength offers an unmatched experience.

About AlohaBot

Aloware's powerful new native SMS chatbot integrates into HubSpot workflows and uses advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to:

Streamline sales and customer support

Triple the speed of lead qualification and appointment setting

Boost customer support by 37% and sales by 41%.

Humanize and personalize interactions with customers and prospects

"We are excited to showcase AlohaBot at INBOUND 2023. This product embodies our commitment to AI innovation and our vision of redefining sales efficiency and customer engagement for businesses of all types. We warmly invite INBOUND 2023 attendees to join us at booth #57 for a firsthand experience of AlohaBot and to explore Aloware's seamless integration with HubSpot," says Anoosh Roozrock, CEO of Aloware.

