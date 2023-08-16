Native Cardio Inc. Welcomes Steve Adler as New CEO - Medical Device Company Poised to Enter the Atrial Fibrillation Market

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Native Cardio Inc. announced today that Steve Adler has agreed to join the company as Chief Executive Officer. Native's first product, the Rhythm Maker system, is designed to provide low-energy electrical pulses to convert postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) to normal sinus rhythm. The system is intended for hospitalized patients who have undergone cardiac surgery. Approximately 40% of all cardiac surgery patients are at risk for developing POAF, which is associated with morbidity, delayed hospital discharge, and increased costs to the U.S. healthcare system.

"I am thrilled to be joining this dedicated and experienced team and developing new therapies to treat atrial fibrillation, which affects millions of patients. A-fib can result in lower cardiac output and increased risk of stroke and it adversely affects so many people, particularly the elderly," said Adler. "Our initial device is designed to treat the unmet need of postoperative atrial fibrillation or POAF. The standard of care right now is either risky high-energy external defibrillation or older, potentially toxic, drugs, repurposed for POAF. When our device is cleared for market release, it will rapidly emerge as the preferred solution for POAF."

Adler has had a long productive career in the medical device world. He has been in leadership positions in the fields of cardiac devices, electrophysiology equipment and neuromodulation. He has been responsible for multiple product approvals and company acquisitions.

"We are very pleased to have an executive of Steve's stature and with his track record join us at Native Cardio," said Joseph Pergolizzi, Jr., MD, Chairman and founder of Native Cardio Inc. "The Rhythm Maker device will meet a very large and urgent unmet medical need. We can deliver almost-painless electric cardioversion to immediately stop POAF using ultra-low energy. The product aligns perfectly with the surgical workflow, meaning it will fit right in with the way hospitals perform cardiac surgeries. The Rhythm Maker will provide an effective and cost-effective solution to POAF. And it is the first truly innovative technology to address this enormous market in over a decade."

Adler's main roles will be to advance the company's product to commercialization and to work with the research team on subsequent devices using proprietary technologies.

Devin Dunn, Head of the Accelerator for HealthTech at the Texas Medical Center stated, "We are always thrilled to see when startups hit new, critical milestones such as this." Native Cardio was selected as a member of the highly selective TMCi Accelerator program in 2020.

"In the time we worked with them, Native Cardio was able to showcase its vision, product pipeline, and outstanding team, all focused on addressing an urgent and unmet need for postoperative atrial fibrillation patients. We believe working with small enterprises with big new visions, such as Native Cardio, will ultimately drive meaningful change for our community. We can't wait to see what the future holds for this team," Dunn said.

Adler concluded, "This new role offers me an exciting challenge but, more importantly, an opportunity to provide truly important, innovative, and potentially life-saving technologies to millions of patients."

About Native Cardio

Native Cardio, Inc. is a cardiac medical device manufacturer located in Naples, Florida, developing products to treat atrial arrhythmias. Our initial product is the Rhythm Maker, a technology that addresses a critical unmet need of postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) that often manifests following cardiovascular, thoracic, and abdominal surgery. POAF is a highly prevalent, must-treat cardiac condition. Our patented technology utilizes a novel approach that is designed to deliver ultra-low energy cardioversion directly to the atria of the heart. The system is cost-efficient, reduces expenditures, and offers an effective and precise treatment solution without the severe side effects often associated with current treatment options. For more information, visit www.nativecardio.com.

