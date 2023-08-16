INNIO Group: INNIO Wins Red Dot Award in Three Categories With Its Branding Approach Focused on Moving Energy Forward

- INNIO impresses the jury of the world-renowned design competition Red Dot - Award with its new branding and earns Red Dot Award in three categories: Corporate Design & Identity, Website, and Film & Animation - Prestigious title is awarded for the company's innovative visualization of its forward-thinking and energy-centered approach to providing solutions that enable the green energy transition - The award ceremony will take place as part of the Red Dot Gala on Nov. 3, 2023, in Berlin

JENBACH, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / INNIO Group ("INNIO") today announced that the company has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Red Dot Award in three categories - Corporate Design & Identity, Website, and Film & Animation. Across all categories, INNIO visualized its ethos of "Moving Energy Forward," offering energy solutions and services that support the green energy transition and empower industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today.

INNIO Red Dot Award Collage

INNIO collaborated with the renowned consultancy MetaDesign to conceptualize and implement its new brand strategy across all global communication channels to ensure a unique and consistent brand identity that best serves INNIO's customers.

"The energy transition is happening now, with INNIO at its center. The award is a testament to the passion poured in by the INNIO and MetaDesign team, translating our ethos of 'Moving Energy Forward' into an identity and design that resonates with our customers and makes them feel part of the movement towards change," said Dr. Olaf BerIien, President and CEO of the INNIO Group. "I am immensely proud of the team and the fact that INNIO has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Award in not only one, but three categories: Corporate Design & Identity, Website, and Film & Animation. This accomplishment shows that we have successfully implemented our core idea across all channels."

The Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions and has become established internationally as a mark of quality for good design, with around 20,000 entries annually.

About INNIO Group (INNIO)

INNIO* Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher* and Waukesha* and our digital platform myPlant*, we offer innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO is individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we enable our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries.

INNIO's improved ESG Risk Rating again secures the number one position across more than 500 companies globally in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit the INNIO Group website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO and its brands on Twitter and LinkedIn.

* INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant are trademarks of the INNIO Group or one of its affiliates. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

