Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has begun the development process for Telehospital Canada in collaboration with the Web and Mobile App maker 247 Labs Inc.

Telehospital Canada is a digital health platform that leverages adopting technologies to provide remote urgent care and emergency room consultation services, ensuring accessible and high-quality healthcare for individuals regardless of their geographical location.

In a study by INSPIRE Primary Health Care, it was found that 2.2 million Ontario residents alone are without a family doctor. LevelJump hopes to help close this significant gap and ensure all Canadians have access to the critical care they deserve.

The digital consultation services are designed to improve accessibility to quality care and provide solutions for overcrowded ER rooms, resulting in reduced wait times for patients and quicker turnaround time for doctors. This service will be delivered on a PIPEDA and HIPPA-Compliant Cloud System.

Telehospital Canada will offer several online, mobile and at home solutions for Canadians while being backed up by in person physician consultation, when necessary, at JUMP's physical urgent care locations and diagnostic imaging centers. This includes JUMP's new central Toronto location at Yonge-Shepard that is set to open later this year.

LevelJump's partnership with 247 Labs exemplifies our on-going commitment to find innovative and enhanced solutions for improving healthcare for all Canadians. The Award-Winning 247 Labs is run by Azwar Khalid, CEO. The project will be supported by the Senior Client Advisor, Boris Dehtiar, and will be driven by the Project Manager, Medhat Fayed, alongside the rest of the 247 Labs team. "We at 247 Labs, are excited to create enhanced healthcare experiences for JUMP, aiming to provide improvements that will positively impact the lives of all Canadians. For more information about us please visit our website: https://247labs.com/."

"After months of intricate planning, we are very excited to begin the long-awaited development of Telehospital Canada," said CEO, Mitch Geisler. "We are eager to continue to deliver vital healthcare solutions to Canadians, all while maintaining the utmost standard of care. Our goal for Telehospital is driven by our mission to enhance the healthcare experience for both patients and doctors, while doing our part in alleviating the stress and backlog burdening the Canadian healthcare system."

Telehospital Canada is expected to launch in the early months of 2024, accessible via the following link www.telehospitalcanada.ca.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

