Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company"), an environmental, agricultural, industrial biotechnology and renewables company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

As previously disclosed, on April 3, 2023, Pace Savings & Credit Union Limited had lent money to the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, with the Company, referred to as the "Borrowers"). As of March 28, 2023, the Borrowers owed Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited ("Alterna"), as assignee of that debt, $3,860,234 (CAD$5,195,274), including accrued interest of approximately $391,575 (CAD$527,000). On March 28, 2023, the Company entered into an escrow agreement, dated March 28, 2023, (the "Escrow Agreement") with a third-party escrow agent (the "Escrow Agent") to facilitate the discharge in full of its indebtedness to Alterna. Pursuant to the Escrow Agreement, the Company deposited into escrow $928,785 (CAD$1,250,000) and signed counterparts of a mutual release agreement and indemnity agreement. As further disclosed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, filed on August 14th, on release by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks ("MECP") to Alterna of the letter of credit No. 78 dated May 20, 2020, in the sum of $205,692.96 (CAD$276,830.63) the escrow of $928,785 (CAD$1,250,000) will be released to Alterna. The MECP will not release letter of credit No. 78 until the Company obtains a new letter of credit for the benefit of the MECP in the amount of $473,782 (C$637,637). The Company is in the process of obtaining this new letter of credit. Alterna has deposited into escrow an authorization empowering the Company to discharge all security and registrations relating to the debt on its behalf, such that Alterna will no longer have any registered security interests in relation to the Company. When the escrowed property is released, the Company will no longer have any indebtedness to Alterna (or Pace).

On April 25, 2023, the Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Belleville") generated approximately 9,500 additional Verified Emission Reductions and Removals ("VERRs") and sold a further 3,000 carbon credits as part of the Anew SusGlobal Belleville Composting Offset Project in Ontario (the "Project"). The Project has generated approximately 114,500 VERRS (generated from 2017 through 2022). The Project and report are listed on the GHG CleanProjects® Registry, https://www.csaregistries.ca/GHG_VR_Listing/CleanProjectDetail?ProjectId=909 a business unit of the Standards Division of the Canadian Standards Association ("CSA") for developed and marketed greenhouse gas ("GHG") offset credits from the Company's 49-acre Organic & Non-Hazardous Waste Processing & Composting Facility in Belleville, Ontario. The Project was developed by Anew Climate, LLC formerly known as Blue Source Canada ULC) ("Anew").

On July 17, 2023, the Company received notice from The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company that it was withdrawing its opposition to the Company's trademark SUSGRO (the "Mark") application in the U.S. and Canada. On July 27, 2023, the Mark was registered under Registration Number TMA1,192,300 with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Canadian Intellectual Property Office. This registration will be in effect for a period of ten years, expiring on July 27, 2033.

On July 18, 2023, the Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SusGlobal Energy Canada I Ltd. ("SusGlobal Canada I"), signed an Agreement of Purchase and Sale dated June 15, 2023. This agreement secures the acquisition of 2.03 acres of prime M5 Industrial Lands, located at 490 Nash Road North, in Hamilton, Ontario, adjacent to the Company's existing 3.26-acre site and facility at 520 Nash Road North. The Company believes the purchase marks a monumental step forward for SusGlobal as it merges the lands for a total 5.29-acre licensed site and solidifies its position as a leader in the organic waste processing and fertilizer production industry. Colliers International Realty Advisors Inc. ("Colliers") at the Company's request, carried out an analysis of the property to estimate its prospective market value. Based on their opinion the market value "As Complete" of the fee simple interest in the property as of June 2, 2023, is estimated at US$13,931,778 (CA$18,750,000). The value estimate is based on an exposure period of six months or less, assuming the basis of a transaction involving cash to the vendor and is in conjunction with the Assumptions and Limiting Conditions stated within the appraisal. The report describes the methods and approaches to value in support of the above conclusion, and contains the pertinent data gathered in their investigation of the market.

On August 1, 2023, the Company announced it had received a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Carbon Intensity (CI) Report using the GHGenius model to calculate the CI of the produced RNG from Source Separated Organic (SSO) Feedstock, analyzing the energy balance and emissions of contaminants associated with the production and use of traditional and alternative transportation fuels. Versions of the model are specified in renewable fuel regulations in the province of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The GHGenius is capable of estimating life cycle emissions of the primary greenhouse gases (GHG) and the criteria pollutants from combustion and process sources. GHGenius can predict emissions for past, present and future years through to 2050 using historical data or correlations for changes in energy and process parameters with time that are stored in the model. Facilities will produce a total of approximately 675,000 Gigajoules (GJ) of RNG per year, approximately 36,000 dry tonnes per year (dry tpy) of Digestate produced will be processed and sold as SUSGRO Organic Liquid Fertilizer. The Company has received a 24.7 on the Report's CI Score. As this system uses a reversed scaled approach, in which lower a number denotes a better value in the RNG and sustainability, the Company is expected to continue to receive these opportunities in the future attracting seasoned offtake partners.

Revenue increased by 39% during the second quarter of 2023 to $153,487 compared to the second quarter of 2022 in the amount of $110,143, due to increased business primarily from an existing customer in the Company's organic waste processing and composting facility.

"We continue to process municipal organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products and monetizing carbon offset credits as part of our Circular Economy model. We have confidence in a revenue ramp up this year and the signing of an offtake agreement," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Now that we have increased our landholdings at our second facility, our goal is to commence the commercialization of our proprietary organic liquid fertilizer in order to increase revenue and cash flow, maximizing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."

Unaudited 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, SusGlobal recorded:

Revenue of $153,487.

Cost of sales of $199,963.

Operating expenses of $632,995 comprised primarily of $253,734 of total stock-based compensation, $139,386 of interest expense, $117,305 of management compensation-fees, $110,224 of marketing expense and $66,105 of professional fees offset by foreign exchange income of $239,570.

Net loss of $2,946,778, or $0.02 loss per share-basic and diluted.

Included in the other expense for the period was an expense of $87,172 for the loss on conversion of a convertible promissory note and a loss of $2,180,135 on the revaluation of the convertible promissory notes.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $153,905.

$10,903,780 in total assets and $26,185,878 in total current liabilities at the end of the second quarter.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, an award winning and revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is an environmental, agricultural, industrial biotechnology and renewables company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative product applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com.

In accordance with SEC Regulation G, the non-GAAP measurements in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measurement, which can be viewed under the heading "Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information" in the financial table included in this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

- Financial Tables Follow -

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)





June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022

ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash $ 20,685

$ 42,900

Funds held in trust

944,125



-

Trade receivables

71,152



69,193

Government remittances receivable

6,874



6,983

Inventory

64,578



58,695

Prepaid expenses and deposits

697,883



580,852

Total Current Assets

1,805,297



758,623











Long-lived Assets, net

9,098,483



9,107,152

Long-Term Assets

9,098,483



9,107,152

Total Assets $ 10,903,780

$ 9,865,775

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable $ 3,855,332

$ 3,475,691

Government remittances payable

433,884



371,587

Accrued liabilities

1,956,555



1,781,258

Current portion of long-term debt

10,154,734



8,816,931

Current portion of obligations under capital lease

64,528



57,275

Convertible promissory notes

9,639,990



7,796,433

Loans payable to related parties

80,855



40,000

Total Current Liabilities

26,185,878



22,339,175

Long-term debt

33,978



52,495

Obligations under capital lease

35,874



64,483

Total Long-term Liabilities

69,852



116,978

Total Liabilities

26,255,730



22,456,153











Stockholders' Deficiency







Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 121,327,800 (2022- 113,438,832) shares issued and outstanding

12,137



11,348

Additional paid-in capital

18,731,538



17,152,018

Shares to be issued

188,348



213,600

Accumulated deficit

(34,327,147 )

(30,345,197 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

43,174



377,853











Stockholders' deficiency

(15,351,950 )

(12,590,378 )









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency $ 10,903,780

$ 9,865,775



SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)





For the three-month periods ended





June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022

Revenue $ 153,487

$ 110,143











Cost of Sales







Opening inventory

60,959



16,806

Depreciation

105,567



115,262

Direct wages and benefits

34,673



53,408

Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance

19,422



(59,035 ) Utilities

43,920



4,358

Outside contractors

-



915





264,541



131,714

Less: closing inventory

(64,578 )

(19,555 ) Total cost of sales

199,963



112,159











Gross loss

(46,476 )

(2,016 )









Operating expenses







Management compensation-stock-based







compensation

57,600



60,113

Management compensation-fees

117,305



117,266

Marketing

110,224



627,721

Professional fees

66,105



360,433

Interest expense

139,386



189,708

Office and administration

66,663



131,239

Rent and occupancy

52,549



65,666

Insurance

8,650



34,599

Filing fees

10,833



7,368

Amortization of financing costs

26,571



33,632

Directors' compensation

18,611



14,689

Stock-based compensation

196,134



166,275

Repairs and maintenance

1,934



(13,488 ) Foreign exchange (income) loss

(239,570 )

217,929

Total operating expenses

632,995



2,013,150











Net loss from operating activities

(679,471 )

(2,015,166 ) Other expense

(2,267,307 )

(213,503 ) Net loss

(2,946,778 )

(2,228,669 ) Other comprehensive (loss)







Foreign exchange (loss) income

(328,045 )

309,853











Comprehensive loss $ (3,274,823 ) $ (1,918,816 )









Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 )









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted

120,395,741



99,775,157



SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Net loss (GAAP) $ (2,946,778 ) $ (2,228,669 ) Add the following items:







Interest expense

139,386



189,708

Depreciation and amortization

105,875



115,260

Stock-based compensation

253,734



226,388

Amortization of financing costs

26,571



33,632

Loss on conversion of a convertible promissory note

87,172



-

Loss on revaluation of convertible promissory notes

2,180,135



4,488,323

Gain on extinguishment of convertible promissory notes

-



(4,274,820 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (153,905 ) $ (1,450,178 )

Contact

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Marc Hazout, President and CEO

(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374

Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

