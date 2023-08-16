Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) ("Argo") is pleased to announce the Company has negotiated a non-binding Joint Venture with Pacific Composting Inc. (Pacific Composting).

The Joint Venture will see a collaboration between Argo and Pacific Composting, integrating ARGO's worm casting operations into Pacific Composting's existing operation, creating specialty products such as worm castings that can be further used by Pacific Composting in their product lines.

Additionally, the Joint Venture will see Argo relocate its existing worm casting, composting operations, including state-of-the-art bioreactors currently located on Galiano Island in BC, to Pacific Composting's existing operations in Duncan, BC.

The Joint Venture establishes several fundamental advantages including increasing operational efficiencies and a sharing of expertise and proprietary information. The objective being to establish an industry leader marketing organic soil, initially to the BC market, with plans to expand across Canada and Internationally.

The Companies will combine their respective expertise with Ms. Andrea Blum overseeing operations; Argo's Director, Ken Bowman, assisting marketing, operations and technical support; and Argo's Director, Robert Intile, focusing on market support.

Argo's Interim CEO, Mr. Peter Hoyle, states, "This is a very exciting step, which will improve the commercial viability of Argo's business. As a leading soil composting operation, we are excited to champion the importance and timeliness of composting and organic soils in shaping a healthier planet for current and future generations. In an era where sustainability is a critical necessity, composting and organic soils stand as fundamental pieces. This composting operation remains dedicated to harnessing the transformative power of composting and organic soils to create a greener, more vibrant planet for all."

About Pacific Composting Inc.

Pacific Composting with operations in Duncan, British Columbia was established in November 2021 by Andrea Blum, a trained Vermiculturist specializing in vermicomposting. Pacific Composting produces and markets a variety of composts, composting worms, systems and supplies.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company specializes in producing and developing organic products, including soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compost tea kits formulated specifically for high-value crops. The Company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The Company was founded in 2018, and its original production facilities were located on Galiano Island, British Columbia.

For further information please contact:

Peter Hoyle

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Argo Living Soils Corp.

Email: peter.hoyle@shaw.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177403