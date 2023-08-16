As previously announced, Jefferies will hold a Doing Good Global Trading Day today, August 16, 2023 to support accredited charities focused on providing humanitarian aid to those impacted by the wildfires in Maui.

Jefferies will donate 100% of net global trading commissions on August 16 for all trading in equities and fixed income by the Firm's clients. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and its more than 5,300 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to personally donate to these efforts. These contributions will be carefully allocated to qualified charities to make sure the proceeds go directly to the people most in need.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:

"Today is an important day, when Team Jefferies and our caring clients get to show our support to those in Maui suffering from the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history. Please trade with us today so we can maximize the dollars that will be swiftly sent to the amazing charities providing humanitarian aid to our Hawaiian friends in dire need."

About Jefferies

Jefferies is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies and governments.

