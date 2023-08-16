Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Eastlink announce multi-year deal to enhance 5G network in Canada

Press Release

Nokia and Eastlink announce multi-year deal to enhance 5G network in Canada

Eastlink will leverage Nokia's AirScale portfolio to boost performance and capacity of its mobile network serving communities across Canada





16 August 2023

Dallas, Texas - Nokia and Eastlink today announced a multi-year strategic access network partnership that will further modernize Eastlink's mobile network. Using Nokia's comprehensive, energy efficient AirScale portfolio, including 5G RAN, Eastlink will enhance its mobile experience with faster speeds, increased performance, and greater network capacity. The partnership includes new site expansion and existing site upgrades. The first site using Nokia technology is expected to go live in August.

Nokia's industry leading AirScale 5G portfolio includes baseband, remote radio heads, and massive MIMO antennas, which provide vast 5G capacity, coverage, and easy deployment. These solutions are powered by a new energy-efficient generation of ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology and deliver the highest capacity and network performance while enabling efficient deployments and operation.

Powered by state-of-the-art fiber optic and mobile networks, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions to residential, business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Eastlink has invested half a billion dollars ($500 million) since its launch in 2013 to grow its mobile service across the country, most recently in New Brunswick and in the Acadian Peninsula next.

Jeff Gillham, CEO at Eastlink, said: "We're so pleased to welcome Nokia as part of our dual supplier radio network strategy. We expect them to cover a sizeable portion of our mobile radio access network over the next few years. As a global leader in 5G technology, Nokia will be a key contributor towards helping us deliver the best mobile experience to our customers as we leverage their expertise of next-generation technology that focuses on energy-efficiency and security."

Jeffrey Maddox, President of Nokia Canada, said: "Nokia is thrilled to partner with Eastlink to enhance their 5G network. Nokia's AirScale platform will deliver incredible 5G to Eastlink's consumer and enterprise customers with cutting edge 5G speeds and reliability. We are thrilled to see more Canadians get the opportunity to enjoy these amazing technologies and to see the transformative impact of 5G technology."

