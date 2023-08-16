Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023
InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie "Wunderwaffe"!
16.08.2023 | 14:19
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Aug-2023 / 12:48 GMT/BST 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/08/2023) of GBP51.05m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/08/2023) of GBP32.98m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15/08/2023 was: 
                                           Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 154.42p 21,360,000.00 
Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue*      150.58p 
Ordinary share price                             153.00p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                          (0.92)% 
Ordinary shares have an undated life 
 
ZDP share                                   124.63p 14,500,000.00 
ZDP share price                                116.00p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                          (6.92)% 
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 
 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2023 to 15/08/2023

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  265093 
EQS News ID:  1705057 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705057&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2023 07:48 ET (11:48 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
