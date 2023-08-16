Proton Green, LLC: Proton Green Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Proton Green, LLC (OTC:CYRB) ("Proton Green" or the "Company"), a leading operator of one of the largest helium and beverage grade CO2 hubs in North America, today announced that the U.S. Department of Energy has selected the Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub to receive an $11.6 million grant for development by Proton Green in partnership with a consortium of private companies, universities and organizations.

The Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub is part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Regional DAC Hubs program. The program aims to expedite the deployment of a nationwide network of large-scale DAC carbon dioxide (CO2) removal sites to address legacy carbon dioxide pollution and complement rapid emissions reduction in the region.

Proton Green will work alongside its consortium partners to develop a Storage Field Development Plan to execute planning activities including engineering, infrastructure, operation and transportation for a multi-site DAC Hub with the capacity to capture at least 1.0 million metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere annually and securely sequester it in Proton Green's basin in St. Johns Field, which has a storage capacity of 1 billion metric tons of CO2, as well as in two other locations.

The Southwest Regional DAC Hub consortium - which will receive the $11.6 million grant - includes Proton Green, Black & Veatch, Carbon Collect, CarbonCapture, Carbon Solutions, Arizona State University, University of New Mexico, University of Utah, Tallgrass, and the Arizona Geological Survey. The goal of the consortium is to advance the carbon capture industry in the region.

"We are highly focused on establishing St. Johns Field as the preeminent hub in the Western U.S. for the sequestration of CO2 obtained by direct air capture," said John Coates, Chief Technology Officer of Proton Green. "Along with our consortium of distinguished partners, we are honored to receive this grant to move ahead with creating a development plan for the Southwest Region Hub that will catalyze the carbon capture industry in the region and a renewable energy boom. We expect the grant's funds will complement our strategy to sequester CO2 at our St. Johns Dome asset, which is expected to be one of the Hub's multi-site locations.

"The Hub will also serve a vital role in supporting a renewable energy boom in an area that is home to aging coal plants scheduled to be retired, with vast tracts of land that have existing transmission capacity. The local communities are eager to explore options for an industrial base that can support workers and generate tax revenue as the area transitions away from fossil energy. To that end, we look forward to working with our world-class team of partners to advance the Southwest Hub and create value for all stakeholders and their respective communities," concluded Coates.

About Proton Green, LLC

Proton Green LLC (OTC:CYRB) is a leading operator of one of the largest Helium and beverage grade CO2 hubs in North America. The Company maintains exclusive production rights to St. Johns Field, a 170,500 acre property in Arizona with a 33 billion cubic feet helium reservoir, 517 billion ton CO2 reservoir and a basin with the potential to store 1 billion metric tons of CO2. The Company is currently one of the leading producers of Helium in North America - a high-demand gas in both consumer and critical technology applications - leveraging strategic offtake partners with fixed-price agreements to drive a predictable revenue stream. Notably, both Helium and CO2 produced at St. John's Field contain no hydrocarbon component. To learn more, please visit our website at https://www.protongreen.com/.

