GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Reports Over 101% Increase in Quarter Over Quarter Revenue

Roll out of the new "Mini Hub" strategy drives expansion of the GPOX customer base, product offerings and fuels rapid revenue increases across new and existing sales channels.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX), a manufacturing and distribution company of consumer products for convenience stores and specialty retailers which include gas stations, smoke shops and vape shops is pleased to announce that their recently launched "White Glove DSD (Direct to Store Delivery) Service" produced a 101% increase in quarter over quarter revenue (The Q4 and fiscal year ending April 30, 2023 as compared to Q1 ending July 31, 2023 results) and now has a clear path to cash flow break even.

The success of the new GPOX "White Glove DSD Service" in the initial roll-out produced cost saving and operational efficiencies, in addition to providing high value analytics and sales data to further optimize product offerings and increased, high margin, revenue. The company Mini Hubs, which utilizes a smaller team to service 50 to 100 stores in a local market supported by the larger Regional Hub, have yielded tangible financial results, evidenced by the 300% boost to GPOX monthly product sales where the program is deployed. The increase can also be attributed to enhanced, high touch, customer service, logistics efficiencies, boosted product offerings, and analytics driven product mix optimization in the $GPOX target markets.

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX commented on the exceptional results stating, "A year ago we mapped out a plan to become the best in class distribution company for our retail partners. We focus on the last 15% of products where store owners don't want to do the heavy lifting of qualifying products, negotiating best pricing, meeting minimum manufacturer ordering quantities and field product representatives in their store, when they want to focus on customers. We solved these problems; our drivers record inventory, fully stock shelves and, possibly most impactful, engage store managers to learn their customers needs and wants. Without exception, any store receiving this new DSD program has asked us to carry additional products and the revenue jump more than speaks for itself, in addition to providing us extraordinary data that we can showcase to other retailers / chains. It's an exciting time for our business; we're executing on our stated goals of increasing our distribution network, expanding our product offerings, and increasing our purchasing power, all which has allowed us to negotiate more favorable terms with vendors, improve our margins, while providing our retail partners with "best of breed" deals in our specialty product niches."

The company expects to report Q1'24 (May, June, July) revenue exceeding $865,000 compared to previously reported Q4'23 (Feb, March, April) revenues of approximately $430,000. These revenue numbers are unaudited and are subject to revision upon final review by our auditors, which will be published in the Company's subsequent 10K filings.

