Innodata Inc.: Innodata to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

15 th Annual BWS Financial Growth and Value Summer Investor Series , taking place in New York on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Intercontinental Times Square in New York City. Jack Abuhoff, CEO, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

, taking place in New York on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Intercontinental Times Square in New York City. Jack Abuhoff, CEO, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place in New York on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Jack Abuhoff, CEO, will make a presentation and host one-on-one meetings.

taking place in New York on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Jack Abuhoff, CEO, will make a presentation and host one-on-one meetings. Mizuho Software Conference: AI in Focus, taking place in New York on September 27, 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental. Jack Abuhoff, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firm or reach out to Marcia Novero, company contact, at mnovero@innodata.com.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data collection/annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Company Contact

Marcia Novero

Innodata Inc.

Mnovero@innodata.com

(201) 371-8015

