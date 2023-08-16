Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
WKN: 907651 | ISIN: US4576422053 | Ticker-Symbol: ID6
Tradegate
15.08.23
20:47 Uhr
12,200 Euro
+0,200
+1,67 %
16.08.2023
Innodata Inc.: Innodata to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • 15th Annual BWS Financial Growth and Value Summer Investor Series, taking place in New York on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Intercontinental Times Square in New York City. Jack Abuhoff, CEO, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
  • H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place in New York on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Jack Abuhoff, CEO, will make a presentation and host one-on-one meetings.
  • Mizuho Software Conference: AI in Focus, taking place in New York on September 27, 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental. Jack Abuhoff, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firm or reach out to Marcia Novero, company contact, at mnovero@innodata.com.

About Innodata
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data collection/annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Company Contact
Marcia Novero
Innodata Inc.
Mnovero@innodata.com
(201) 371-8015

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774450/Innodata-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
