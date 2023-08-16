The "Sports Medicine Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a comprehensive overview of the industry landscape across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report analyzes annual sales data from 2014 to 2030, along with percentage CAGR projections. It covers key product segments such as body reconstruction products, body support recovery products, and other applications.

Additionally, the report highlights specific injuries like knee, shoulder, foot ankle, and elbow wrist injuries, providing insights into their sales performance and trends. The analysis also encompasses sales data for hospitals, physiotherapy centers clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers in each region, offering valuable market insights for industry stakeholders.

Global Sports Medicine Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Medicine estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Body Reconstruction Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Body Support Recovery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The Sports Medicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Arthrex, Inc.

BREG, Inc.

ConMed Corporation

DePuy Synthes Companies

DJO Global, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Performance Health International Limited

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Smith Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group NV

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvk5ex

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230816805867/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900