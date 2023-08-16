Optimize Health, the Nation's Leading Remote Care Company for Physicians, Has Been Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Inc. revealed today that Optimize Health, one of the nation's most trusted remote care platforms, has been ranked No. 679 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique data-driven look at the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses - and is a key achievement for a growing business.

"Optimize Health is honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's most successful private companies," said Todd Haedrich, CEO of Optimize Health. "The past two years have been transformational for Optimize Health, and being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the incredible success of our customers and the industry-leading product our team has built. Now, we're focused on further accelerating our momentum as the leader in remote care and empowering physicians, their teams and their patients to take control of their chronic conditions. We are just getting started in enabling digital healthcare to provide better outcomes for everyone."

Health systems, physician practices, federally qualified health centers (FQHC), accountable care organizations (ACO), and large medical groups have been turning to Optimize Health to transform their care delivery. It is estimated that 6 in 10 Americans have at least one chronic condition and more than $3.7 trillion is spent annually for the management and treatment of these conditions. Optimize Health's clinician-focused platform built around remote care enables healthcare organizations to easily and effectively deliver remote patient monitoring, enhance the patient-provider relationship, improve practice workflows and help thousands of physicians and over 50,000 patients to gain control of their chronic conditions. Respectively, Inc. ranked Optimized Health No. 58 in Health Services.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic headwinds, shows the potential of remote care, remote patient monitoring and chronic care management. Here at Optimize, our world-class team is committed to continue delivering high-quality products and services to help physicians. We thank our physicians, their patients and our partners for putting trust in us," says Haedrich.

