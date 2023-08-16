Brillient Corporation: For the Eighth Time, Brillient Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Inc. revealed today that Brillient Corporation ranks No. 3,637 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are pleased to make the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time. This is a testament to the brilliance of our employees and the partnership with our clients to deliver value to the American people," said Sukumar Iyer, Brillient's Executive Chairman and CEO.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics, leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives, enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and businesses.

