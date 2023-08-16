Red Sea Entertainment: Billionaire Business Mogul and Philanthropist Dr. Trisha Bailey Announces Multi-City Book Tour This Fall for Her Motivational Memoir 'Unbroken: The Triumphant Story of a Woman'

The Former Stockbroker Turned Self Made Business Mogul Shares Tips and Tools for Entrepreneurship and How She Transformed the Trauma From Abuse Into a Billion Dollar Empire

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Billionaire business mogul and philanthropist Dr. Trisha Bailey, the ultimate overcomer, will embark on a multi-city book tour this fall for her motivational memoir "Unbroken: The Triumphant Story of a Woman's Journey," with visits to cities including New York, Atlanta, and LA. Bailey's message to aspiring entrepreneurs and survivors of abuse is "Let your healing fuel your success."

Dr. Trisha Bailey, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

"Unbroken: The Triumphant Story of a Woman's Journey," chronicles the personal and professional tragedies and triumphs of 46-year-old Dr. Trisha Bailey - from her humble beginnings in Jamaica, to her transformative ability to overcome abuse and channel her trauma to become a self-made billionaire in the United States.

Bailey emigrated to the U.S. at 13 years-old and grew up in Hartford, Connecticut where she attended middle school and high school, emerging as a track star and competing throughout the country, including in the Junior Olympics. She attended University of Connecticut on a sports scholarship. Following graduation, she accepted a position at Salomon Smith Barney where, at age 22, she became the youngest stockbroker in the history of the company. She later transitioned into pharmaceutical sales before branching out as an entrepreneur.

As a survivor of abuse and trauma, Bailey courageously and candidly reveals in "Unbroken" the painful experiences that have fueled her success. While recovering from an eight-day coma after attempting to take her own life, Bailey was traveling through the airport in a wheelchair, her vocal cords clipped due to the emergency. The experience of her treatment in the airport by strangers in-transit, as a disabled person, served as the catalyst for her next big idea, and helped define her purpose: to work for the benefit of the helpless and those in need.

Bailey's Medical Equipment and Supplies was founded in 2011, to serve as a distributor of medical supplies for patients within the Medicare system. It has become one of the most lucrative regional distributors of its kind. Since then, Bailey has founded 15 additional companies, including Bailey's Pharmacy, with 46 locations in seven states, and Bailey's Real Estate, a global real estate development and investment company. She owns stakes in three NBA teams; Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and in 2022, she achieved a milestone few people reach in their lifetime - becoming a billionaire. "I often tell people, you don't always have to find your purpose, sometimes it finds you."

Her life experiences also inform the spectrum of Bailey's philanthropic giving which includes non-profit organizations supporting STEM education, youth empowerment, and single mothers such as: The United Foundation of Central Florida, and National Cares Mentoring Movement.

Bailey hopes the takeaway for people who read "Unbroken," is that they can transform any trauma they've faced into the strength they need to actualize their dreams - if they can learn to believe and invest in themselves. "My grandmother used to say, 'Dream so big that not even you can imagine it coming true. Now…dream bigger.'"

"UNBROKEN: The Triumphant Story of a Woman's Journey" is available for purchase on AMAZON.

