Oasis is Nominated for a Prestigious Cartus Masters Cup Award at the 2023 Global Network Conference

Highest Honor Bestowed by Cartus Global Network Will Recognize Winner's Outstanding Service and Performance

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Oasis has been shortlisted for Cartus Corporation's Masters Cup Award at its 2023 Global Network Conference, to be held from Sept. 20-21, 2023. The Cartus Global Network is Cartus' industry-leading worldwide service provider network.

Each year, the network comes together to collaborate on ways to innovate and improve service delivery to Cartus clients and their relocating employees. Discussing the "hottest topics" and trends in global mobility today, the conference provides attendees with take-home value and best practice recommendations. Cartus is welcoming its global supplier network, representing 175 countries from around the world to the event, which includes an awards ceremony to celebrate the past year's collective successes, recognizing companies and individuals that have provided exceptional service to Cartus customers.

This year's theme is Where Mobility Meets Agility, an ethos that reflects the creative, compassionate, and agile way Cartus supplier partners help relocating employees navigate the current mobility environment.

Cartus Masters Cup

Oasis has been nominated for the Cartus Masters Cup in the category of Home-related Services. Presented annually to the highest-achieving Global Network members that consistently achieve exceptional standards of quality, the Cartus Masters Cup recognizes a service provider that has consistently achieved exceptional standards of quality.

Winners must demonstrate:

total commitment to service excellence

a truly collaborative approach when developing cost-effective and innovative approaches for Cartus clients

an outstanding performance and commitment - not only to Cartus' vision and values, but also to its mission to deliver proactive, flexible solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients and their employees, every time.

Oasis is a global provider that was born to bring "the way it ought to be" to clients. With properties that are the best in their class, furniture fit for a home and responsiveness many people wish all companies still had (a real person answers your calls 24/7), Oasis has become the partner of choice for companies with temporary housing needs. As a global company, Oasis provides our clients with the simplicity of having one point of contact for all temporary furnished housing needs throughout the world. By combining twice the space of hotel rooms and up to half the cost, Oasis brings cost-effective ideas, personal service and the simplicity of our one point of contact.

Felicia Taulelle, President, Oasis, said, "Oasis would like to thank Cartus for the nomination for their Masters Cup. It honors our sincere partnership and our continued effort to bring true value to your company and a caring experience to each relocating employee you serve. Knowing the high standard that Cartus maintains in its supply chain, it is a true honor to be recognized, and we thank you."

About Oasis

OASIS specializes in providing luxury living for business and leisure travelers. Oasis is a global provider of temporary furnished and all-inclusive rentals for relocations, assignments, and projects, entertainment companies on location, ALE/Insurance housing, and individuals on holidays and vacations. Our accommodations are fully furnished condos and apartments with complete housewares, kitchenware, linens, electronics, cable, high-speed internet, and phone. All you do is arrive and enjoy. This is temporary living made easy.

ABOUT CARTUS

Cartus Corporation, a global leader in talent mobility and a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., delivers the full spectrum of corporate relocation services to organisations of all sizes across the world. These include more than a third of Fortune 100 companies as well as hundreds of clients with small-to-mid-size programs serviced through their dedicated Cartus InsigniaSM segment.

Learn more at cartus.com and anywhere.re.

