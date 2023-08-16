HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Ranks No. 2585 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 210%, HighLevel Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Inc. revealed today that HighLevel ranks No. 2585 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 22.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About HighLevel

Developed for agencies by an agency, HighLevel's goal is to help marketing professionals and agencies reach and surpass their benchmarks for success. We believe in enhancing automation, improving communication, and boosting scalability in a consumer-friendly way, and we consistently provide future-embracing updates that exemplify these priorities.

Our AI-powered all-in-one sales, marketing, and customer relationship management (CRM) platform offers numerous features that provide limitless opportunities to our customers. We also encourage the rebranding of our platform, offering agencies and marketers a white-labeled version that allows them to scale beyond what they ever thought possible.

HighLevel continues to grow exponentially, increasing the impact created on the tech community, the SaaS industry, and our extensive collection of 20,000+ (and climbing!) clients. Through our agency customers, we have supported a collective of over 1.2 million businesses, fostered 9.2 billion conversations, and aided in the creation of 622.3 million leads. With many ground-breaking updates in the near future, we expect this growth to not only continue, but to compound as time goes on.

