Perpetual Industries, Inc.: Marlin Stutzman Departs as Director of Perpetual Industries Inc.

AUBURN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:PRPI) ("Perpetual" or the "Company"), announces the departure of Marlin Stutzman from his position as director, effective immediately. Mr. Stutzman's involvement with the Company in the capacity of director is not aligned with Perpetual's strategic objectives and future goals. The Company acknowledges Mr. Stutzman's contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavors. The Company remains committed to its vision and will continue to pursue its strategic initiatives under the guidance of its Board of Directors and Advisory Board.

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:PRPI) is an emerging growth company with a diverse R&D portfolio, income-generating divisions, underpinned by a wholly-owned subsidiary in business for over 20 years. Our mission is to "perpetuate industry" by bringing value-added technologies to market. We incubate energy-efficient technologies and commercialize environmentally responsible products. At the Company's core is a proprietary technology known as the XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment The company's divisions all work together to develop and support innovation in a wide range of industries including; green energy solutions, blockchain software, energy efficient technologies, and cryptocurrency mining. For more information about Perpetual and its divisions, please visit www.perpetualindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; as well as "forward-looking information" as such ‎term is ‎defined in applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation. We may use words such as "may," "would," "could," ‎"should," "potential," "‎‎will," "seek," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify a forward-looking statement. Such statements reflect the ‎Company's current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events and current information ‎available to the Company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, ‎without limitation. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, ‎or should assumptions underlying the forward-‎looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ‎results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-‎looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the ‎Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎‎information or statements. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of ‎this press ‎release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any ‎forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Perpetual Industries Inc.

