Shore Consulting: Fuel Sales Performance With the 4:2 Formula 10th Anniversary Edition: Jeff Shore Reinvigorates His Iconic Blueprint That Transformed the Home Sales Industry

AUBURN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Renowned homebuilding authority Jeff Shore today unveils the highly anticipated 10th Anniversary Edition of his seminal book, The 4:2 Formula®. The expanded edition breathes new life into Shore's industry-altering top-seller, equipping home sales professionals at all levels with indispensable tools and techniques to conquer the housing market's dynamic landscape.

The 4:2 Formula quickly emerged as the most successful, most proven, and most widely used sales strategy in the new home industry. Revolutionizing the field by shifting the focus from the product to the customer, the principles of The 4:2 Formula remain unchanged 10 years later, but the applications are as varied as the thousands of salespeople who use it. In the 10th Anniversary Edition, Shore updates many of the key sections from the first edition, drawing upon a decade of success employing this approach.

"When The 4:2 Formula debuted, the prevailing sales method was The Critical Path - a path that I declared to be nothing but a dead end," said Shore. "The 4:2 Formula lifted sales teams away from that antiquated viewpoint. Instead of focusing on where buyers are moving 'to,' this book got sales pros insanely curious about what buyers are moving 'from.' Nearly every large home builder in the United States has been taught The 4:2 Formula, and it's responsible for delivering 140,000 homes and generating $65 billion in revenue in the last year alone. The method is resilient, but our world has fundamentally changed. That's why I meticulously updated the book to contextualize The 4:2 Formula with where we are now and where we're headed next. We've experienced unimaginable global events and repeated market whiplash, and you better believe the 10th Anniversary Edition accounts for that."

Over the last 10 years, the homebuilding industry has experienced a kaleidoscope of conditions. From hot markets and cold markets, to rapid fluctuations in interest rates, prices and buyer behaviors, to massive upheavals that have shaken the industry to its core. It was a panoramic decade thrusting us between a booming economy and a crashing economy, a global pandemic, supply chain devastation, and everything in between. The 4:2 Formula's 10th Anniversary Edition brings together some of the most relevant lessons and stories collected by Shore's team. Thoughtfully assembled in an easy-to-learn sales strategy, The 4:2 Formula is for sales professionals who want a proven approach. Top leaders will master the principles and finish the book feeling confident about applying Shore's strategy in 2023 and beyond.

The 10th Anniversary Edition brings sweeping updates to The 4:2 Formula, including a new introduction from Shore and contributions from all the Shore Consulting trainers who have joined the team since the book was first released. It features best practices, strategies and techniques from front-line sales professionals and managers who implement The 4:2 Formula daily. The book showcases a bold redesign for the modern era and distills thousands of hours of classroom and field coaching experience into key sections.

As sales professionals delve into the book, they will discover four key categories of discovery questions: Relationship (identifying the customer), Motivation (understanding their reasons for a move); Current Dissatisfaction (uncovering what isn't working in their current home); and Future Promise (exploring their desires for their next home). The information gleaned from the Four Discovery Categories guides sales professionals towards the Two Vision Agreements - Summary Dissatisfaction (a summary of the customer's current challenges) and Summary Solution (a summary of their desired outcomes).

"I'm eager for the sales community to see what we've accomplished now that it reflects a decade's worth of insights," said Shore. "The 4:2 Formula is my marquee book and the foundation for all training programs we offer at Shore Consulting. The past 10 years have certainly proven that home sales may not be an industry for the faint of heart, but my team and I have an unwavering dedication to supporting anyone with a hunger to achieve extraordinary results. The 4:2 Formula is the real path to sales success, and it all starts with the critical first step of extracting the wisdom in this book."

The 10th Anniversary Edition of The 4:2 Formula is Shore's second book release of 2023, following January's Tough(er) Market New Home Sales. Shore also hosted his 17th Annual Sales & Marketing Summit on July 25 - 27 at The Music City Center in Nashville, TN. The Summit continues to be the premier event for new home sales and marketing leaders in North America.

The 10th Anniversary Edition of The 4:2 Formula is now available via Shore's website. To learn more, visit www.jeffshore.com/the-42-formula.

