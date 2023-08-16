Investors Rally Behind Collateral Network's ICO Presale, Raising 1.2 Million for Revolutionary Lending Platform

The Presale is ending soon, offering a unique opportunity for investors to be part of groundbreaking financial revolution

POULTON-LE-FYLDE, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Collateral Network, an advanced Web 3.0 protocol that Facilitates peer-to-peer Lending through blockchain technology, has successfully raised $1.2 million in its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) presale. This achievement demonstrates the substantial interest and confidence From the financial community in Collateral Network's innovative approach and experienced team.

The presale, concluding imminently, represents an opportunity For investors to engage with a platform that's at the Forefront of financial innovation. Collateral Network is strategically positioned to bridge the gap between Web3 and asset-backed lending, allowing For loans against both real-world and digital assets such as property, cars, luxury items, and NFTs.

"The enthusiastic response to our ICO presale has been truly inspiring," said the Managing Director of Collateral Network. "The substantial Funds we've raised underscore the innovative nature of our technology, the expertise of our team, and the dedication of our community. We're eager to see how our platform will reshape the financial landscape."

The team held an AMA on the 15/08/23 showcasing their platform, which can be Found on their X (Formally Twitter). Collateral Network team offered a detailed demonstration of the platform's capabilities. This presentation provided insight into the innovative technology that underpins Collateral Network and how it aims to influence the financial landscape. Key announcements were also made including new partnerships and advisers For Collateral Network.

The ICO is ending soon, to secure a place in this ground-breaking initiative visit https:// collateralnetwork.io

About Collateral Network

Collateral Networks is a cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, operating both as a protocol platform and a Software as a Service (Saas) provider within the Ethereum blockchain. The company's innovative mission is to serve as an interface, seamlessly Facilitating peer-to-peer transactions between lenders and borrowers, all without acting as a lender or borrower itself.

Matt Hutchings , Founder

Charlie Smith , Founder

Pete Parsons , Lending Specialist

Jim Coleman , Chairman

Martin Kuvandzhiev , Advisor - Blockchain Expert, Co-Founder of Bitcoin Gold

Remus Cosmin Carstoiu , Advisor - Crypto Legal

Website:

https://collateralnetwork.io

X (twitter.com)

https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

