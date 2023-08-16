Hanryu Holdings Inc: Hanryu Holdings' Application, FANTOO, Exclusively Markets and Hosts User Voting for Historical Asia Model Festival

New and existing FANTOO users have the opportunity to vote and watch the Asia Model Festival, as it celebrates its 18th year anniversary

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the "Company" or "Hanryu"), a media-tech company and creator of FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting K-culture fans globally, announced exclusively marketing and providing users the opportunity to vote and watch the Asia Model Festival, which is celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, through the application.

FANTOO has exclusively marketed several Asia Model Festival events including the Seoul finals (FACE of KOREA), and collaboration event with India's renowned fashion influencer, Badal Saboo. To date, the exclusive opportunity for FANTOO to hold a voting through FANTOO app, has allowed the application to gain several hundred thousand new users onto the FANTOO platform. The Company will continue to market future Asia Model Festivals and other well-known events.

Chang-Hyuk Kang, CEO and Director of Hanryu Holdings, commented, "By leveraging our FANTOO platform to market global events like Asia Model Festivals, we are able to not only engage with our existing over 26 million users, but also to acquire new users onto the platform for minimal acquisition costs. The popularity of this festival and the resulting increase in traffic to our application will offer us the opportunity to generate additional revenue from content, merchandise and advertising. We will continue to not only market this event, but other events including our own in the future. This is just one of our cost-effective strategies to continue scaling our user base on FANTOO."

About Hanryu Holdings

Hanryu Holdings, Inc., is the creator of the engaging and innovative social media platform, "FANTOO". FANTOO connects users around the world that share similar interests by providing distinctive service offerings, technologies, applications, and websites. Through FANTOO, we provide a global multi-media platform for our users to interact with other like-minded users, to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create their own content, enjoy other users' content, engage in commerce, and experience a "fandom" community we believe is unlike any other. For more information please visit www.hanryuholdings.com.

